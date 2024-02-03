The National Hockey League's 2024 All-Star Game is here. Today, Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon and Team Hughes will take the ice to close out the weekend's festivities at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Following the return of the NHL All-Star draft and a series of skills competitions, the competition has been broken down into four squads featuring the best players in pro hockey. Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel and others are gearing up for the winner-takes-all tournament at 3 p.m. ET.

Celebrity captains this year include Justin Bieber, Tate McRae, Will Arnett and Michael Bublé. Bieber and Arnett are both big fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs, so much so that Justin even helped design his favorite team's jersey for today’s All-Star Game in conjunction with the NHL and Adidas.

Who will be crowned champion? Read on to find out how to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game online, including the team rosters, performers, and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game Without Cable

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will air live on ABC. If you don't have cable, you can livestream the NHL All-Star Game through a subscription to ESPN+ or Sling TV.

U.S. viewers can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on ESPN+. Every event of NHL All-Star weekend, including the All-Star Game, will stream live on ESPN+. Subscriptions cost $10.99 per month, or you can save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

Another cost-effective way to watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game online is with Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50, the Orange plan with ESPN to $20, and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NHL All-Star Game if you're not home this afternoon.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get instant access to watch the NHL All-Star Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the NHL All-Star Game online for free.

When is the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is today, Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT).

Who is performing at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game?

Canadian singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the headliner at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game. The National Hockey League also recently revealed the addition of more stars to the entertainment lineup.

Country singer-songwriter Owen Riegling, known for his hit single "Old Dirt Roads," will perform at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills on Friday, Feb. 2. Then multi-platinum duo Loud Luxury will perform during player introductions for the All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. The Reklaws and Kiana Lede will sing the national anthems for Canada and the U.S., respectively.

NHL All-Star Game Teams

Team Matthews:

Captain Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Assistant captain Morgan Rielly (Maple Leafs)

Celebrity captain Justin Bieber

William Nylander (Maple Leafs)

Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs)

Jake Oettinger (Dallas Stars)

Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes)

Mathew Barzal (New York Islanders)

Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators)

Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings)

Vincent Trocheck (New York Rangers)

Team McDavid:

Captain Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Assistant captain Leon Draisaitl (Oilers)

Celebrity captain Will Arnett

Connor Hellebuyck (Jets)

David Pastrnak (Bruins)

Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres)

Robert Thomas (St. Louis Blues)

Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

Sergei Bobrovsky (Panthers)

Boone Jenner (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Nick Suzuki (Montreal Canadiens)

Tomas Hertl (San Jose Sharks)

Team MacKinnon:

Captain Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Assistant captain Cale Makar (Avalanche)

Celebrity captain Tate McRae

Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Alexander Georgiev (Avalanche)

Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild)

Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes)

Tom Wilson (Washington Capitals)

Jeremy Swayman (Boston Bruins)

Travis Konecny (Philadelphia Flyers)

Elias Lindholm (Canucks)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Seattle Kraken)

Team Hughes:

Co-captains Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils, injured) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks)

Assistant captain Elias Pettersson (Canucks)

Celebrity captain Michael Bublé

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Thatcher Demko (Canucks)

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets)

Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators)

Jesper Bratt (Devils)

Cam Talbot (Los Angeles Kings)

Brock Boeser (Canucks)

J.T. Miller (Canucks)

Frank Vatrano (Anaheim Ducks)

