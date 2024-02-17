Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. Because the weekend's activities air across TNT, ESPN and ESPN2, you can sign up for Sling's Orange package for just $20 and livestream all the events, including All-Star Saturday Night and the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

The Sling Orange package carries ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT to catch Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James captaining team East and West. Learn more about each of Sling TV's offerings below.

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite basketball players compete or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

Get 50% off Sling TV

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and NCAA basketball without cable.

What time is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday, February 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT).

What channel is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

This weekend's activities will air across a mix of TNT, ESPN, ESPN 2 and NBA TV. The main event — the NBA All-Star Game — will air on TNT.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Here is the timing of the events for the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend and where you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

