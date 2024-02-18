The best players of the NBA go head-to-head during the 73rd NBA All-Star Basketball Game. Here's how to watch.
All eyes are on Indianapolis tonight where the NBA All-Star Game will tip off for the first time since 1985. All-Star Weekend has saved the best for last with the matchup returning to its East-West format. Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East into battle against LeBron James and the West team at 8 p.m. ET.
This year's NBA All-Star Game marks LeBron's record 20th All-Star appearance, breaking the record he currently shares with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will be joined by 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile on the East, four players will be making their All-Star Game debut: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers).
Ready to see these powerhouse players go head-to-head? Below, find all the information about how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, including the team rosters, streaming info and more.
What time does the 2024 NBA All-Star Game start?
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Without Cable
The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to stream the weekend's main event is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.
Tonight's All-Star game will also be streaming live on Max. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to view the basketball game in 4K.
How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game for Free
With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer now to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game online for free.
Eastern Conference Roster
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (captain)
- Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Bucks
- Jayson Tatum, Celtics
- Bam Adebayo, Heat (starting for Joel Embiid)
Reserves
- Paolo Banchero, Magic
- Jaylen Brown, Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
- Trae Young, Hawks (injury replacement)
- Scottie Barnes, Raptors (injury replacement)
- Joel Embiid, 76er (injured will not play)
- Julius Randle, Knicks (injured, will not play)
Western Conference Roster
Starters
- LeBron James, Lakers (captain)
- Luka Doncic, Mavericks
- Kevin Durant, Suns
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
- Nikola Jokic, Nuggets
Reserves
- Devin Booker, Suns
- Stephen Curry, Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Lakers
- Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
- Paul George, Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves
What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today?
The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
Here is the timing of all the events for the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend and what cable stations you can view the games on.
Friday, February 16
11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)
5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)
7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)
9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)
- Rising Stars: Semifinal 1
- Rising Stars: Semifinal 2
- Rising Stars: Final
Saturday, February 17
11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)
2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)
7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)
8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)
- Kia Skills Challenge
- Starry 3-Point Contest
- Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
- AT&T Slam Dunk Contest
Sunday, February 18
11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)
1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)
8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)
