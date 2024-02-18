Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Online Tonight: Start Time, Rosters, Live Stream

NBA All-Star Game
Max
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 9:54 AM PST, February 18, 2024

The best players of the NBA go head-to-head during the 73rd NBA All-Star Basketball Game. Here's how to watch.

All eyes are on Indianapolis tonight where the NBA All-Star Game will tip off for the first time since 1985. All-Star Weekend has saved the best for last with the matchup returning to its East-West format. Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East into battle against LeBron James and the West team at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's NBA All-Star Game marks LeBron's record 20th All-Star appearance, breaking the record he currently shares with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will be joined by 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile on the East, four players will be making their All-Star Game debut: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers). 

Ready to see these powerhouse players go head-to-head? Below, find all the information about how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, including the team rosters, streaming info and more.

What time does the 2024 NBA All-Star Game start?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Without Cable

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to stream the weekend's main event is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA All-Star game if you're not home.

With its Orange plan, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, ESPN 2 and TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Weekend. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $20.

$40/month $20/Month

For first month

Sign Up Now

Tonight's All-Star game will also be streaming live on Max. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to view the basketball game in 4K.

Watch the 73rd All-Star Game on Max. Currently, the streaming service is offering eligible customers live sports streaming on them for a limited time. 

Plans starting at $10/month

Sign Up Now

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer now to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game online for free.

Stream All-Star Weekend and follow your favorite teams all season long with FuboTV. Plans start at $79.99 per month and include ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and over 100 more live channels.

Plans starting at $80/month

Free 7-day trial

Sign Up Now

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (captain)
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers
  • Damian Lillard, Bucks
  • Jayson Tatum, Celtics
  • Bam Adebayo, Heat (starting for Joel Embiid)

Reserves

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic
  • Jaylen Brown, Celtics
  • Jalen Brunson, Knicks
  • Tyrese Maxey, 76ers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers
  • Trae Young, Hawks (injury replacement)
  • Scottie Barnes, Raptors (injury replacement)
  • Joel Embiid, 76er (injured will not play)
  • Julius Randle, Knicks (injured, will not play)

Western Conference Roster

Starters

  • LeBron James, Lakers (captain)
  • Luka Doncic, Mavericks
  • Kevin Durant, Suns
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
  • Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Reserves

  • Devin Booker, Suns
  • Stephen Curry, Warriors
  • Anthony Davis, Lakers
  • Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves
  • Paul George, Clippers
  • Kawhi Leonard, Clippers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today?

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Here is the timing of all the events for the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend and what cable stations you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

  • Rising Stars: Semifinal 1
  • Rising Stars: Semifinal 2
  • Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

  • Kia Skills Challenge
  • Starry 3-Point Contest
  • Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
  • AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

Tags: