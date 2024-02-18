All eyes are on Indianapolis tonight where the NBA All-Star Game will tip off for the first time since 1985. All-Star Weekend has saved the best for last with the matchup returning to its East-West format. Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the East into battle against LeBron James and the West team at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's NBA All-Star Game marks LeBron's record 20th All-Star appearance, breaking the record he currently shares with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James will be joined by 14-time All-Star Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic and Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. Meanwhile on the East, four players will be making their All-Star Game debut: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers).

Ready to see these powerhouse players go head-to-head? Below, find all the information about how to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, including the team rosters, streaming info and more.

What time does the 2024 NBA All-Star Game start?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will start at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) on Sunday, Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Without Cable

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to stream the weekend's main event is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the NBA All-Star game if you're not home.

Tonight's All-Star game will also be streaming live on Max. Subscriptions start at $10 a month for ad-supported, $16 for ad-free, and $20 if you want to view the basketball game in 4K.

How to Watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer now to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game online for free.

Eastern Conference Roster

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks (captain)

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

Damian Lillard, Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Bam Adebayo, Heat (starting for Joel Embiid)

Reserves

Paolo Banchero, Magic

Jaylen Brown, Celtics

Jalen Brunson, Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

Trae Young, Hawks (injury replacement)

Scottie Barnes, Raptors (injury replacement)

Joel Embiid, 76er (injured will not play)

Julius Randle, Knicks (injured, will not play)

Western Conference Roster

Starters

LeBron James, Lakers (captain)

Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Kevin Durant, Suns

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Reserves

Devin Booker , Suns

Stephen Curry , Warriors

Anthony Davis, Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

Paul George, Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

What channel is the NBA All-Star Game on today?

The NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT and TBS.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Here is the timing of all the events for the 73rd NBA All-Star Weekend and what cable stations you can view the games on.

Friday, February 16

11:30 a.m. ET Panini Rising Stars Practice (NBA TV)

5:30 p.m. ET Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

7 p.m. ET Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game (ESPN)

9 p.m. ET Panini Rising Stars (TNT)

Rising Stars: Semifinal 1

Rising Stars: Semifinal 2

Rising Stars: Final

Saturday, February 17

11 a.m. ET NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

2 p.m. ET HBCU Classic: Winston-Salem State vs. Virginia Union (NBA TV, TNT and ESPN2)

7 p.m. ET Commissioner Adam Silver News Conference (NBA TV and NBA App)

8 p.m. ET State Farm All-Star Saturday Night (TNT)

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, February 18

11 a.m. ET NBA Legends Brunch (NBA TV and NBA App)

1:30 p.m. ET G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T (NBA TV)

8 p.m. ET 73rd NBA All-Star Game (TNT)

