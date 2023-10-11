It seems costs are increasing across the board, and streaming services are no different. This month, Hulu will increase subscription costs. The Live TV base plan will soon cost $77 per month with the increase. But there is some good news: Disney has a limited-time Hulu + Live TV promotion, giving cord-cutters a rare opportunity to save on live TV streaming.

For one last day today, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month. This streaming deal is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ included for even more streaming options.

The Hulu + Live TV deal is only available through tonight, October 11. It comes at the perfect time, as Hulu is set to raise its prices on October 12. With Hulu + Live TV, you'll get access to more than 90 live TV channels, including local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations, plus Hulu’s entire library of on-demand television shows, movies and Hulu Originals.

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services for watching the 2023 NFL season without cable because it comes with nearly every channel you’ll need for every game — minus Thursday Night Football, which is exclusively broadcast on Prime Video.

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

The Hulu + Live TV streaming deal is open to new subscribers, as well as anyone who previously had a Hulu account but has not been a subscriber in the past month. From Only Murders in the Building and The Bear to The Little Mermaid and Ahsoka, check out all the best new TV shows and movies you can watch on Hulu and Disney Plus with your new streaming service.

