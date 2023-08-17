Best Amazon Kindle Deals: Get Up to 29% Off E-Readers for Glare-Free Reading
Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience can save on a new e-reader with Amazon's best Kindle deals.
Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for up to 29% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle, regular Paperwhite bundle, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are.
Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.
With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best Amazon Kindle deals, below.
Best Amazon Deals on Kindle Devices & Bundles
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, when on vacation it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
