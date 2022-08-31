Shopping

American Eagle Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 70% on Sweaters, Jeans, Outerwear, Lounge, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
American Eagle
American Eagle

Want to refresh your wardrobe for fall but don't have a ton to spend on new clothes? You're in luck. Right now, American Eagle is offering up to 70% off all kinds of apparel, from sweaters and outerwear to tees and leggings.

Shop American Eagle

Corduroy pants, cozy cable-knit sweaters, timeless trench coats, and more fall essentials are on sale right now, so you can stay on trend for fall while staying on a budget. This savings event is also a great opportunity to stock up on the basics: staple T-shirts are a majorly discounted variety of styles, such as the popular Soft and Sexy line, as well as plenty of jeans and loungewear.

One of the best things to shop during the sale is layering pieces, which allow you to wear your favorite summer dresses and tanks well into October. You can snag a super soft cardigan for under $35 or go preppy with an oversized oxford button-up that pairs perfectly with jeans. Now is also a prime time for saving on swimsuits, shorts, and other summer must-haves for next year.

There are hundreds of styles on sale right now, but we've rounded up our ten favorite pieces to shop from American Eagle, on sale for up to 70% off. Happy shopping!

Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Flare Jean
Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Flare Jean
American Eagle
Ne(x)t Level Curvy Super High-Waisted Flare Jean

Designed specifically with curvy figures in mind, these jeans range from a size 00-20.

$60$45
V-Neck Knit Cardigan
V-Neck Knit Cardigan
American Eagle
V-Neck Knit Cardigan

Layer this soft cardi over summer dresses, tanks, and tees to take your summer pieces into fall.

$45$34
Oversized Soft & Sexy V-Neck T-Shirt
Oversized Soft & Sexy V-Neck T-Shirt
American Eagle
Oversized Soft & Sexy V-Neck T-Shirt

Everyone needs a few good T-shirts in their closet, and this super soft option comes in ten colors.

$25$12
Classic Crew Neck Tee
Classic Crew Neck Tee
American Eagle
Classic Crew Neck Tee

Another great basic tee option, this time in a crew neck.

$20$15
The Everything High-Waisted Super Flare Legging
The Everything High-Waisted Super Flare Legging
American Eagle
The Everything High-Waisted Super Flare Legging

For working out or hanging out, these flared yoga pants are a must-have piece of loungewear.

$50$25
Oversized Oxford Button-Up Shirt
Oversized Oxford Button-Up Shirt
American Eagle
Oversized Oxford Button-Up Shirt

Preppy style is everywhere for fall, and this classic oxford is an easy layering piece.

$50$35
Trench Coat
Trench Coat
American Eagle
Trench Coat

Trench coats are a timeless staple that you'll wear for years, and this option is made from durable 100% cotton.

$100$75
Puff-Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress
Puff-Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress
American Eagle
Puff-Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress

This flirty black dress is the ideal transitional piece for those warm earlier days of fall, and can be layered with tights and coats later in the year.

$50$37
Corduroy Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Pant
Corduroy Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Pant
American Eagle
Corduroy Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Pant

Corduroys are so cute for fall, especially in a trendy low-rise silhouette.

$60$45
Oversized V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater
Oversized V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater
American Eagle
Oversized V-Neck Cable Knit Sweater

We can never have enough sweaters for fall, and this cable knit option is just $15.

$50$15

RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% on Sneakers and Activewear

Kiehl’s Labor Day Sale: Take 25% Off Celeb-Loved Skin Care

The Best Deals to Shop from Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale

Best Labor Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Laura Geller, Dermaflash and More

Take Up to 50% Off Clogs and Sandals at Crocs’ Labor Day Sale

The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 60% on Ultra-Comfortable Bras and Underwear at CUUP's Sale