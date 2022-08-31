Want to refresh your wardrobe for fall but don't have a ton to spend on new clothes? You're in luck. Right now, American Eagle is offering up to 70% off all kinds of apparel, from sweaters and outerwear to tees and leggings.

Shop American Eagle

Corduroy pants, cozy cable-knit sweaters, timeless trench coats, and more fall essentials are on sale right now, so you can stay on trend for fall while staying on a budget. This savings event is also a great opportunity to stock up on the basics: staple T-shirts are a majorly discounted variety of styles, such as the popular Soft and Sexy line, as well as plenty of jeans and loungewear.

One of the best things to shop during the sale is layering pieces, which allow you to wear your favorite summer dresses and tanks well into October. You can snag a super soft cardigan for under $35 or go preppy with an oversized oxford button-up that pairs perfectly with jeans. Now is also a prime time for saving on swimsuits, shorts, and other summer must-haves for next year.

There are hundreds of styles on sale right now, but we've rounded up our ten favorite pieces to shop from American Eagle, on sale for up to 70% off. Happy shopping!

Trench Coat American Eagle Trench Coat Trench coats are a timeless staple that you'll wear for years, and this option is made from durable 100% cotton. $100 $75 Buy Now

Puff-Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress American Eagle Puff-Sleeve Ruched Mini Dress This flirty black dress is the ideal transitional piece for those warm earlier days of fall, and can be layered with tights and coats later in the year. $50 $37 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Allbirds Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 40% on Sneakers and Activewear

Kiehl’s Labor Day Sale: Take 25% Off Celeb-Loved Skin Care

The Best Deals to Shop from Coach Outlet's Labor Day Sale

Best Labor Day Beauty Sales of 2022: Laura Geller, Dermaflash and More

Take Up to 50% Off Clogs and Sandals at Crocs’ Labor Day Sale

The Best Activewear Deals to Shop from the Outdoor Labor Day Sale

Save Up to 60% on Ultra-Comfortable Bras and Underwear at CUUP's Sale