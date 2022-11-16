We've all been there — rifling through our closet every winter and noticing our wardrobe feels a bit drab when it comes to colder-weather outfits. The best part of the holiday season is all of the gatherings and celebrations with your friends and loved ones. But with prices rising everywhere these days, finding the perfect outfit without reaching for the same go-to look can be stressful. The answer to your wardrobe dilemma is fashion rental platform, Nuuly.

With Nuuly, shoppers can wear super stylish clothing year-round while spending under $100 a month. From occasion-ready dresses to everyday essentials, trend-driven clothes are available to rent without breaking the bank. Nuuly is a monthly subscription-based clothing rental service for women's apparel, where customers can choose any six items from hundreds of brands for just $88 per month. Like borrowing clothes from a friend with a covetable closet, Nuuly has styles to rent from brands like Free People, Anna Sui, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Farm Rio, and so many more. With free, fast shipping and returns plus no damage or late fees, you easily get to wear what you love at a discount.

Sign up for Nuuly

After trying new clothes every month, if you fall in love with something you've rented from Nuuly, you also have the option of purchasing it at a discount. Nuuly Thrift even has a thrifting component to their platform if you want to elevate your wardrobe without having to return items each month.

If you're still on the fence about trying Nuuly out, just browse ET's hand-picked selection of our favorite rental pieces below. While Nuuly offers casual to black tie choices, we've found stylish and statement-making pieces that you'll want to wear to your upcoming holiday celebrations.

Anthropologie Shag Faux Fur Jacket Nuuly Anthropologie Shag Faux Fur Jacket If you're gonna dress up, you don't want to hide it under a plain, boring coat. Elevate your look and stay warm with this fun and funky blue shag jacket.

RETAIL: $158 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

Ripley Rader Throwback Metallic Gown Nuuly Ripley Rader Throwback Metallic Gown You'll look like a Grecian Goddess with a modern-day twist wearing this stunning metallic gold dress. The draping of the fabric provides an interesting design and a flattering fit. RETAIL $298 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

Jenny Yoo Ryland Velvet Dress Nuuly Jenny Yoo Ryland Velvet Dress It's hard to find a beautiful long dress that also has long sleeves, but this velvet option from Jenny Yoo fits the bill. Normally you'd have to pay almost $300 to wear this glam gown. RETAIL: $295 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

Flat White Disco Sequin Blazer Nuuly Flat White Disco Sequin Blazer Glitzy and glamorous, this sequin suit makes a statement. You can get the blazer by itself or also add in the matching pants to your rental bag. RETAIL $115 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

BB Dakota Showstopper Duster Nuuly BB Dakota Showstopper Duster You can easily dress this sequin duster up or down depending on the occasion. Pair it with a boots and a dress for nicer events or wear it with pants for more casual gatherings. RETAIL: $139 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

Hutch Bow Front Tube Top Nuuly Hutch Bow Front Tube Top Your presence is the present when you're wearing this cute tube top with a giant bow. If you live in a colder climate, you may want to pair it with the black blazer below. RETAIL: $105 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

AFRM Alvin Maxi Dress Nuuly AFRM Alvin Maxi Dress The puff sleeves and fitted cuff on this flowing red dress creates an elegant look for the holiday season. Just keep in mind it has an open back, so you'll want to pair it with a warm jacket. RETAIL: $148 RENT 6 ITEMS FOR $88/MONTH Subscribe Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Best Winter Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Type of Dress Code

SKIMS Drops Holiday Gift Shop with New Styles for the Whole Family

The Backstreet Boys Get in the Holiday Spirit -- in Their Underwear

The Best Holiday Dresses Under $80 to Shop from Petal & Pup

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Best Gift Ideas for Everyone On Your List

Drew Barrymore Shares Her Favorite Holiday Gifts to Give This Year

35 Gift Ideas for Every Type of Boyfriend This Holiday Season

25 Amazon Holiday Gifts for Women at Any Budget