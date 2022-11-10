Backstreet's back! The Backstreet Boys are getting in the holiday spirit, and this time, they're doing it in their underwear.

The '90s boy band teamed up with MeUndies to launch a holiday collection filled with bold and festive styles to celebrate their first-ever Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, which was released last month.

The campaign photos feature Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough, posing together in boxer briefs paired with suit jackets and ties, to pay homage to their iconic 2000 Rolling Stone cover, as well as group shots in cozy holiday-themed onesies, hoodies, and pajama pants, inspired by the group's new original song, "Happy Days."

"After spending most of this year on tour, comfort is an absolute must for us. We hope this fun new collaboration will provide fans with a solution to stress-free gifting this season, and get people in the mood to celebrate the season without compromising comfort or fit," McLean said in a press release.

The Backstreet Boys x MeUndies collection is made up of underwear styles, pajamas, loungewear, pet accessories, and more, all with playful seasonal graphics, and available to shop starting Thursday, Nov. 10.

