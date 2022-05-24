Lance Bass Jokes His Twins Have 'Picked a Side' With Backstreet Boys Shirts
Lance Bass' twins are tearing up his heart. Why? The little ones said "Bye, Bye Bye" to their dad's band in favor of another former boy band, though it's unclear why the twins want it that way.
The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer took to Instagram and shared that his 7-month-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- got "BUSTED!!!!!" after the kiddos apparently picked a side in the, as Lance called it, #BoyBandWars. The adorable kiddos are seen in their crib, with Violet lying on her back wearing a white "I [heart] BSB" onesie under a cardigan sweater while Alexander offers a mischievous look in his black "I[heart] BSB" onesie.
For the uninitiated, "BSB" is short for the band many considered as *NSYNC's rival during the heyday of the 1990s and early 2000s -- the Backstreet Boys.
It seems Bass took it to heart, because he's already exacted his revenge plot saying someone is "NEVER getting a pony." In fairness to the kids, the Backstreet Boys are currently on tour, so it's not like they ditched an *NSYNC tour. It's all in great fun, of course, and Bass is undoubtedly having a blast raising his little ones.
Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, welcomed the twins back in October via surrogate. After they arrived, Bass took to Instagram and shared that the "baby dragons" had arrived.
"The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I can not express how much love I feel right now," Bass wrote next to a slideshow of the twins' birth certificates. "Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"
