Drake and the Backstreet Boys may have just become the collab we never knew we needed. Drizzy joined BSB on stage during the group's DNA World Tour stop in the rapper's hometown of Toronto, Canada Saturday night to help them perform their hit, "I Want It That Way."

But before lending his vocals to one of the group's most iconic songs, Drake explained why the late '90s hit holds such a special place in his heart.

After BSB introduced Drake as the "6th member" of the boyband, the "Texts Go Green" rapper hit Toronto's Budweiser Stage to share that when he was 13, he had a crush on a girl he knew but wasn't sure that the feelings were mutual, till at his Bar Mitzvah, when the girl came up to him and asked him to dance to none other than Backstreet's "I Want It That Way."

Drake, who went on to call the song "one of the greatest songs of all time," said that moment was the first time in his life he felt like he "had a shot at being cool."

Fans then got a treat when Drake sang along to the song with BSB, and even busted out some of their signature boy band dance moves.

Both Drake and the Backstreet Boys shared snippets of the performance on Instagram, with the boy band writing, "What’s better than I Want It That Way? I Want It That Way…. f/ @champagnepapi #BSBTO #DNAWORLDTOUR."

Toronto is the latest stop on BSB's DNA World Tour, which will see them play across 83 cities -- including international stops in Mexico City, Vancouver, London, Berlin, Sydney, Amsterdam and Barcelona -- through March 2023.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean and Kevin Richardson, sat down with ET's Cassie DiLaura back in April at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, for the start of their world tour, where they spoke about bringing nostalgia back to their fans, many of whom are now adults, eager to harken back to their childhood when they show up to one of BSBs concerts.

"Backstreet Boys represents a really special place in time with nostalgic music and it makes people happy," Nick said. "And so, I'm looking forward to getting back out there and just giving a little joy to everyone's life."

"Once we hit the stage, I think it's just seeing the reaction and the smiling faces and people singing the songs," Brian added.

For more on the boy band, check out the video below.

