Khloe Kardashian Trolls Sister Kim Kardashian for Posing in the Same Skims Bodysuit as Her
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's Not as Close With Kim an…
BravoCon 2022 Day 1: Biggest Highlights From the Red Carpet
Meghan Markle Says ‘It’s Been a Complicated Time’ Following Quee…
Jesse Palmer and Wells Adams Preview ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Seas…
'DWTS': Selma Blair Cries and Shares Love for Sasha Farber After…
Christine Brown Addresses Her 'Sister Wives' Future and Life Aft…
Selma Blair on Leaving 'Dancing With the Stars' Due to MRI Resul…
'Sister Wives': Kody's Son Gabriel Details Their Strained Relati…
Hailey Bieber Sends Message to Selena Gomez Fans After Years of …
Kathie Lee Gifford Won’t Read Kelly Ripa’s Book: A Look Their Re…
Harry & Meghan Markle Reunite With William & Kate to Mourn the Q…
Cheryl Burke Addresses Dog Custody Drama With Ex Matthew Lawrenc…
'Sister Wives': Meri Left 'Lost' and 'Empty' After Kody Suggests…
'BiP's Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon on Fan Backlash and Paren…
Behati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine at Shaq-Fronted Charity Eve…
'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Bei…
'90 Day Fiancè': Yara Considers Moving Back to Europe (Exclusive)
Ricki Lake Opens Up About Accepting Her Hair Loss After Years of…
Tom Brady Attends New England Patriots Owner’s NYC Wedding Solo
Kim stole her look! Khloe Kardashian made some playful comments on her older sister Kim Kardashian's Instagram page on Wednesday after Kim rocked the same grey Skims bodysuit that she had donned just the day before.
Khloe originally rocked the suit with white heeled boots, snapping a series of shots for a post that went up on Tuesday on her account. One day later, Kim, who founded Skims, shared her own pics in the look, pairing it with darker grey boots and a tiny silver clutch purse. She captioned the post, "Hi."
Khloe took to the comments section on Kim's post, writing, "Oh ok well I didn’t look like this in mine. Ha," and adding, "You’re a b**ch."
On this week's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe also expresses her sisterly envy several times. When she and Kim head to Miami for a Skims event, she marvels at Kim's ability to be powder fresh despite the humidity.
"I don't know who your parents are, but they're not my parents," she quips.
She also talks about her desire to get a boob job, saying, "I just want fuller. Like, when you see me in a bikini, I don't have cleavage like my sisters have this ample cleavage."
The Kardashians streams Thursdays on Hulu.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Kardashians:' Kourtney Calls Out Kim and Khloe for Excluding Her
'The Kardashians' Recap: Khloe Reveals the Shocking Clause in Her Will
Kris Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Keeps 'The Kardashians' Relevant