During the holiday season, we are always on the lookout for luxury beauty essentials. And when the makeup and skincare are on sale, it's like a cherry on top. One savings event topping our lists right now is the sitewide Charlotte Tilbury sale. Now through Saturday, December 10, shoppers can take 20% off Charlotte Tilbury's globally-loved beauty icons, from light-as-air foundation and long-wearing eyeshadow to hydrating skincare and pout-perfecting lipstick and gloss.
During this limited-time sale, beauty lovers can save on the full range of Charlotte Tilbury makeup and skincare products with the code GLOW20 when they spend $60 or more.
Everyone from Amal Clooney to Jenifer Aniston and even Meghan Markle is head-over-heels for Charlotte Tilbury makeup and with good reason. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's eponymous beauty line has been around for nearly 10 years. Though, the makeup brand truly hit its stride in the last year since going viral on TikTok. The brand's hashtag boasts over 1.4 billion views on the video-sharing app, and its notoriety is thanks to one product collection: Pillow Talk, a universal rosy nude shade available in lip liners, lipsticks, gloss, blush, and even eyeshadow palettes.
Charlotte Tilbury is known for selling out products in the blink of an eye, so make sure to take advantage of the magical 20% off sale this week and save on beautiful gifts for the festive season. Below, we've rounded up our favorite picks from Charlotte Tilbury to add to your cart, stat.
Charlotte's award-winning elixir is a Vitamin C and Polyglutamic Acid anti-aging serum that helps reduce the appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, visibly brightens, and plumps skin for flawless makeup application.
Save 30% on this nourishing moisturizer that won't weigh you down and protects your skin from the sun.
Give the gift of magically hydrated skin this holiday season with Charlotte Tilbury's new Hyaluronic Magic Skin Set. This luxurious gift set includes Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir and the Magic Cream moisturizer.
The 4-piece skincare routine set includes high-performance Glow Toner, Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Charlotte's Magic Cream and Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil for hydrated, glowing skin.
Choose between the cult-favorite Pillow Talk or warm copper red Walk of No Shame for this dazzling cream eyeshadow infused with pearl pigments and hyaluronic acid.
This lightweight, sheer foundation lets your natural skin shine through while blurring imperfections and providing hydration.
Achieve smoky, sultry eyes with Charlotte Tilbury's 12-shade eyeshadow palette in the brand's famed Pillow Talk hues. Add a coat or two of Full Fat Lashes mascara to round out the look with long, curled, voluminous lashes.
Choose between eight different blush shades, from the famed dusky pink Pillow Talk to shimmering Love is the Drug, as well as your shade of bronzer for a lit-from-within glow.
Create mesmerizing eye looks with this glimmering eyeshadow quartet with shimmering gold, rose-copper and russet-brown shades.
Luminous skin is just a few steps away with this three-piece kit—including Brightening Youth Glow face primer infused with bionymph peptide and watercress extract—as well as Airbrush Flawless foundation and Magic Away liquid concealer in your choice of shades.
Save 20% on this eye and cheek duo, starring the Luxury Palette in Pillow Talk with four shimmer and matte eyeshadow shades and a Cheek to Chic blush in your choice of Pillow Talk Original or Intense.
Celebs including Lizzo love this lipstick-balm hybrid infused with hyaluronic acid for a plump pout.
Holiday gifting just got a whole lot easier with this four-piece set containing a volumizing mascara, berry red eyeliner, lip liner and matte lipstick in a universally flattering russet red.
This adorable kiss-covered lipstick gives your lips a beautiful peachy pink hue.
