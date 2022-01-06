The Best Beauty and Skincare Products to Achieve Jennifer Lopez's Dewy Glow in 2022
It's undeniable -- 2021 was Jennifer Lopez's year. From courtside basketball games to luxe yacht vacations, J.Lo was living her best life last year, and we can't get over how she manages to be the epitome of a glowing goddess...all the time. Now that 2022 is here, we can't help but wonder how she achieves such glowy perfection (and how we can possibly get it, too).
If her healthy, active lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials, or, well, genetics, seem a bit too out of reach for your list of 2022 resolutions, don't worry. We've dug around and scoured the Internet for all the skincare products that keep J.Lo's complexion luminous, so you can start shining in no time.
The top makeup and skincare items include everything from her go-to dermatologist's recommended face moisturizer to the affordable highlighter that keeps her looking bright at any hour. We also checked out Lopez's own skincare line, J.Lo Beauty, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the idea that "beauty has no expiration date."
So, if you're looking to channel that J.Lo glow, it's time to step up your skincare routine in 2022 with these incredible products.
