It's undeniable -- 2021 was Jennifer Lopez's year. From courtside basketball games to luxe yacht vacations, J.Lo was living her best life last year, and we can't get over how she manages to be the epitome of a glowing goddess...all the time. Now that 2022 is here, we can't help but wonder how she achieves such glowy perfection (and how we can possibly get it, too).

If her healthy, active lifestyle, her access to luxurious facials, or, well, genetics, seem a bit too out of reach for your list of 2022 resolutions, don't worry. We've dug around and scoured the Internet for all the skincare products that keep J.Lo's complexion luminous, so you can start shining in no time.

The top makeup and skincare items include everything from her go-to dermatologist's recommended face moisturizer to the affordable highlighter that keeps her looking bright at any hour. We also checked out Lopez's own skincare line, J.Lo Beauty, inspired by the beauty lessons she has learned over the years and the idea that "beauty has no expiration date."

So, if you're looking to channel that J.Lo glow, it's time to step up your skincare routine in 2022 with these incredible products.

JLo Beauty JLo Beauty JLo Beauty The superstar's own skincare and beauty line, JLo Beauty, is officially available at Sephora! The brand is inspired by what the superstar has learned about beauty throughout her 30-year career and includes eight fabulous products -- That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, That Limitless Glow Multitasking Mask, That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer, That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, That Hit Single Gel-Creme Cleanser, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, That Star Filter Complexion Booster and That Inner Love Dietary Supplement. $36 AND UP AT SEPHORA Buy Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream Nordstrom La Mer Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream La Mer's iconic and luxurious Crème de la Mer has been known to be one of the favorite beauty products among celebs, and Lopez is no exception (it was rumored the songstress doused her whole body in the expensive cream for beautiful skin). Barnes told Popsugar, "That's the one thing that's on the makeup station, no matter what." $190 FOR 1 OZ. Buy Now

Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream LookFantastic Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream If La Mer is too pricey to achieve Jlo skin, you're in luck as the multi-hyphenate also adores the more affordable Dr. Hauschka Rose Day Cream, as she revealed on Watch What Happens Live in 2014 when a viewer called in to ask about her love for La Mer. $45 Buy Now

Lancer The Method: Polish Nordstrom Lancer The Method: Polish Dr. Harold Lancer has been Lopez's skin care guru for years. Louise Deschamps, the medical aesthetician to the stars at Lancer, dished to FashionMagazine.com the natural beauty uses Lancer's Method products at home, in addition to getting facials regularly and following a healthy lifestyle. The Method Polish works as an exfoliator to resurface the outer layer of your face to combat dryness, fine lines, dullness and even out skin tone while revealing glowing skin and smooth texture. $80 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation Sephora Dior Diorskin Forever Perfect Foundation The performer requires a solid foundation that'll enhance her perfect base and stay put as she shakes her stuff on stage. Lopez's longtime makeup artist Scott Barnes revealed to Allure he applies the Dior Forever Foundation on the star. It has buildable matte coverage with a touch of luminosity that's still lightweight on the skin. The newest version includes two formulations, one matte and the other radiant, offered in an expansive shade range. $52 AT SEPHORA Buy Now

L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Amazon L'Oreal Revitalift Bright Reveal Brightening Moisturizer SPF 30 Sunscreen is essential for the ageless mother of two, who told People she never forgets to use L'Oreal's SPF moisturizers every single day to protect her flawless skin. She also works out regularly, drinks plenty of water, takes off her makeup before bed and tries to get as much sleep as she can, along with using products with glycolic acid "to get that healthy glow and clear skin." This moisturizer, fortunately, has both. For a good serum, pair it with Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum. $18 $15 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Today's Ulta Beauty Deals & Save 50% on Winter Skincare Upgrades

The Best Winter Moisturizers for Every Skin Type in 2022

The Best SkinCeuticals New Year Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

Face Cleansers for All Skin Types and Every Budget

Jennifer Lopez's Coach Bag From the Beat Collection Is 30% Off

Jennifer Lopez's Makeup Artist's Favorite Eyebrow Pencil Is 30% Off

Jennifer Lopez Wore Oprah's Favorite Face Mask -- Shop It Now

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

Jennifer Lopez Removes Photos of Ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Drinks Out of a 'B' Coffee Mug Amid Ben Affleck Romance