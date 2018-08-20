After a wild and surprise-filled MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, Camila Cabello ended up taking home the biggest award of the night when she took home Video of the Year for "Havana."

To present the award, pop icon and VMAs legend Madonna was on hand, first to give a tribute (of sorts) in memory of Aretha Franklin, and then to hand out the final award of the night.

Cabello lit up when her name was announced and the excited 21-year-old singer took to the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, where she could barely contain her excitement --both over her big win and the chance to meet Madonna.

Before she could even say a few words, Cabello took the opportunity to literally bow down to the "Like a Virgin" singer, who appeared bemused at the adulation.

"My hands are literally shaking. I'm never going to forget this moment. Madonna, I love you so, so much," Cabello gushed, after getting back on the mic. "I've seen every single music video of yours, I've seen every single documentary of yours, and you've inspired me so, so much."

"For that reason, this is a surreal moment, and I love you," she added, and Madonna smiled and Cabello's mother looked up at her daughter with pride.

The singer went on to thank all of those who helped with the video, and have supported her along the way, but saved the most heartfelt gratitude for the end of her speech.

"I want to thank my family, who inspired this music video, I want to thank my fans, again, and honestly, I dedicate this to Madonna."

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Cabello on the red carpet before the star-studded event, and the singer shared her plans for having a fun time during the show.

"I'm really excited to have my mom here and I'm not performing so I'm just gonna get kind of wine drunk and hopefully like not die like if I win," Cabello joked.

Check out the video below to hear more.

