Kendall Jenner Just Wore This Affordable Mall Brand -- Shop Her Look!
Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Kendall Jenner was spotted looking adorable in head-to-toe denim while out in Los Angeles on Monday.
The supermodel gave the Canadian tuxedo a flirty spin in a denim peplum crop cami and high-waist skinny jeans, finished off with a top bun wrapped in a matching scrunchie as she enjoyed the L.A. sun. The brunette, 22, was spotted walking around, grabbing a refreshing fruit cup and playing basketball on an outdoor court (in kitten heel pumps, no less!), adding on a denim jacket with corduroy collar to her stylish outfit.
We're taking notes from Jenner on styling the tricky trend. A feminine top paired with a slim, fitted jean -- both in a similar wash -- keeps the silhouette streamlined and modern, while the denim topper lends coverage and layers to the all-blue look.
If you're assuming the It girl's ensemble is all designer, you'll be pleased to hear that every piece is from affordable brand American Eagle! The chic, all-denim look inspires us to make the most of the beloved staple for the rest of summer.
Shop her exact items ahead, along with our editors' selects of under-$100 denim designs.
American Eagle Corduroy Collar Denim Jacket $70
American Eagle Denim Cami Crop Top
$35 $18
American Eagle NE(X)T Level High Waisted Jegging $50
American Eagle Denim Scrunchie 3-Pack
$10 $9
Warp + Weft CDG Plus High Rise Straight $98
Urban Outfitters Button-Down Belted Denim Jumpsuit $89
Madewell x Karen Walker Raw-Edged Denim Trianon Top $78
Pixie Market Paperbag Denim Belted Shorts $88
Everlane The Kick Crop Jean $78
River Island Dark Blue Frayed Hem Denim Shirt $80
Warehouse Patchwork Denim Dress $75
& Other Stories Asymmetric Raw Edge Denim Skirt $59
Topshop Moto Colour Block Cropped Wide Leg Jeans $95
Mango Denim Shirt Dress $70

