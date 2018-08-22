Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

Kendall Jenner was spotted looking adorable in head-to-toe denim while out in Los Angeles on Monday.

The supermodel gave the Canadian tuxedo a flirty spin in a denim peplum crop cami and high-waist skinny jeans, finished off with a top bun wrapped in a matching scrunchie as she enjoyed the L.A. sun. The brunette, 22, was spotted walking around, grabbing a refreshing fruit cup and playing basketball on an outdoor court (in kitten heel pumps, no less!), adding on a denim jacket with corduroy collar to her stylish outfit.

We're taking notes from Jenner on styling the tricky trend. A feminine top paired with a slim, fitted jean -- both in a similar wash -- keeps the silhouette streamlined and modern, while the denim topper lends coverage and layers to the all-blue look.

Splash News

Splash News

Splash News

If you're assuming the It girl's ensemble is all designer, you'll be pleased to hear that every piece is from affordable brand American Eagle! The chic, all-denim look inspires us to make the most of the beloved staple for the rest of summer.

Shop her exact items ahead, along with our editors' selects of under-$100 denim designs.

American Eagle

American Eagle Corduroy Collar Denim Jacket $70

American Eagle

American Eagle Denim Cami Crop Top $35 $18

American Eagle

American Eagle NE(X)T Level High Waisted Jegging $50

American Eagle

American Eagle Denim Scrunchie 3-Pack $10 $9

Warp + Weft

Warp + Weft CDG Plus High Rise Straight $98

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Button-Down Belted Denim Jumpsuit $89

Madewell

Madewell x Karen Walker Raw-Edged Denim Trianon Top $78

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Paperbag Denim Belted Shorts $88

Everlane

Everlane The Kick Crop Jean $78

River Island

River Island Dark Blue Frayed Hem Denim Shirt $80

Warehouse

Warehouse Patchwork Denim Dress $75

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Asymmetric Raw Edge Denim Skirt $59

Topshop

Topshop Moto Colour Block Cropped Wide Leg Jeans $95

Mango

Mango Denim Shirt Dress $70

Jenner opens up about her career:

