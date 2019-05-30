The Jonas Brothers' breakup in 2013 was far from an amicable one.

Brothers Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas sat down for an interview with Tracy Smith for CBS Sunday Morning, airing June 2, in which they candidly discuss their highly publicized split. Nick says the catalyst for the breakup ran far deeper than creative differences and declining sales.

"To call it creative differences is almost too simple," Nick notes. "And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren't selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn't connected."

Nick, 26, was the first brother to bring up splitting up.

"And so I had a very tough conversation with them where I laid it out for them," Nick recalls. "I said, 'You know, I feel like the Jonas Brothers should be no more, and we should go on individual journeys.' And it didn’t go so well. ... And I feared that, you know, we -- they would never speak to me again."

The band is now back together with a hit single, "Sucker," and 29-year-old Joe says he doesn't regret the tumultuous time.

"I think we -- we definitely were supposed to go through all of what we went through to get to this point, definitely," Joe reflects. "I think it was, it was kind of, I guess you could say destiny, whatever it may be, but yeah, we got a do-over, and I think this time around we’re going to do it right."

Of course, plenty has changed in the brothers' personal lives as well since reviving the band. While 31-year-old Kevin tied the knot with wife Danielle in 2009, Nick and Joe are also married now, to actresses Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively. In their Amazon Prime Video documentary, Chasing Happiness, both Nick and Joe talk about the impact falling in love has had on them. Nick calls the time apart from his brothers "necessary," and says it led him directly to 36-year-old Chopra, who "has changed [his] life forever."

"You spend so much time chasing happiness and the things you think will bring you that joy in life, not realizing it’s been there all along," Nick says.

As for Joe, he says falling in love with 23-year-old Turner during the brand breakup has also changed him for the better.

"In finding myself I was also able to find a partner," he explains. "The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person. And, ultimately, made me a better brother."

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus -- who dated Nick from 2006 to 2007 -- recently hilariously asked the brothers about taking off their infamous purity rings in a pre-recorded interview question for the brothers on the U.K. radio show, Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp.

Watch their response below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas Admits Diplo 'Ruined' His and Sophie Turner's Surprise Vegas Wedding

Jonas Brothers Offer Personal Look at Their Lives and Career in Amazon Prime Video Doc 'Chasing Happiness'

Nick Jonas Writes Emotional Tribute to Priyanka Chopra on 1-Year Dating Anniversary

Related Gallery