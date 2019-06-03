Jonas Brothers have a new honorary member!

Over the weekend, John Stamos took to Instagram to share a shot with Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas at Wango Tango. John wore a Jonas Brothers T-shirt for the pic, as he posed with a finger on his lips and the three brothers around him.

"#UncleJonas #wangotango," John captioned the photo.

Jonas Brothers shared a similar black-and-white shot on their Instagram account, writing, "Uncle Jonas. Welcome to the family."

John also shared a hilarious video of the behind-the-scenes process of taking the pics, in which Nick jokingly kneels to bow down to the Fuller House actor. In the background, fans can hear Nick's wife, Priyanka Chopra, protesting her husband's idea.

"No! Don't concede defeat yet!" Priyanka yells as Nick kneels.

"Come on Nick, don't be a sucker for me - this ain't over," John captioned the video, referencing the trio's recent single, "Sucker."

The meeting comes amid a funny prank war between Nick and John. After Nick saw a photo of the actor wearing a Jonas Brothers T-shirt earlier this year, he wore a sweatshirt with the photographic proof. "It's your move @johnstamos," Nick wrote on Instagram.

John was quick to respond, sharing a pic of himself sleeping on a pillow with the photo Nick posted. "I had the craziest dream last night," Stamos captioned the shot, which he geotagged from Heaven.

Nick continued the exchange with a pic of himself lounging in bed with a blanket that featured John's most recent pic. "I'll sleep well tonight knowing #sucker is number 1," Nick quipped in the caption.

John took it one step further, appearing to get a tattoo of Nick's face on his arm, writing, "#jobrosforlife."

Watch the video below for more on Jonas Brothers.

