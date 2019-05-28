Jonas Brothers Ink Book Deal for Upcoming Memoir 'Blood'

The Jonas Brothers' media blitz continues!

It turns out, not only do Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas have a full album, Happiness Begins, and an Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, both arriving next month -- they also have a book on the way.

On Tuesday, publisher Macmillan's imprint Feiwel & Friends announced that they will be releasing the group's memoir, Blood, on Nov. 12 after locking in a deal with the brothers.

"The Jonas Brothers are bigger than ever and we are delighted to help Joe, Kevin, and Nick reveal the personal, behind-the-scenes stories everyone is waiting to read," Jon Yaged, President and Publisher of Macmillan Children's Publishing Group, said in a press release.

Co-written by Neil Strauss, the writer behind the Motley Crue's hit memoir, The Dirt, the new book will "detail the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band's creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, breakup at the height of their fame, and now reunification."

"We're three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful," Joe said in a statement. "From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn't have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we're so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we've had as individuals, as artists, and as family."

So far, the trio have released two singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," from their upcoming full-length, which drops on June 7. Just three days earlier, June 4, their Amazon doc will be released as well. Additionally, the Jonas Brothers will be appearing on the premiere of the All That reboot on June 15 on Nickelodeon.

The boys kick off their first tour in ten years on Aug. 7 in Miami. The tour will span 40 cities before wrapping at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

See more updates on the brothers down below.

GET MORE MUSIC NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Offer Intensely Personal Look at Their Lives and Career in 'Chasing Happiness'

Nick Jonas Writes Emotional Tribute to Priyanka Chopra on 1-Year Dating Anniversary

Sophie Turner May Have Dropped Hints About Wedding No. 2 to Joe Jonas

Related Gallery