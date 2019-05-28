It's the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before.

In the new Amazon documentary, Chasing Happiness, fans get an unprecedented peek into the rise, fall and resurgence of of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas' family band. Through home movies, in-depth interviews chock full of never-before-known information, and countless raw moments, the brothers cover their lives from before "Year 3000" to post-"Sucker" and everything in between.

While there's plenty of nostalgia for longtime fans of the trio -- the guys even delight with a casual, modern-day rendition of their 2006 track, "Please Be Mine" -- the film is more about how they, as men and brothers, overcame adversity to successfully become the people and the band they are today.

Adversity may not be the first thing fans think of in regards to the three brothers from New Jersey, but insights into the family's falling out with their church -- where their dad, Paul Jonas, was forced out of his role as a pastor -- subsequent financial struggles, and Nick's diabetes diagnosis, will make viewers second guess everything they thought they knew.

Career wise it's no different, with the guys staying open and honest about how it all went down as they reflect on the hard parts of fame -- being mocked for their purity rings, which Nick labels as "embarrassing," is among the things mentioned -- as well as the egos and differing wants that led them to split up, a topic that is tearfully -- on Joe's part -- and extensively covered in the doc.

As fans of the group know, before reuniting, Kevin, Nick and Joe decided to air out all their problems in a drinking and question game. Chasing Happiness shows some of the intensely personal and painful moments that resulted, as the guys candidly answer questions about resentment, regret -- namely doing a second season of the Disney Channel series, Jonas -- and performing Jonas Brothers shows sans-Kevin after their split.

Though they all seem to regret the way their split went down -- a breakup that Nick initiated and Joe took the hardest -- the doc ends with them all content, happy and in love, something they seem to doubt would've happened without their career and personal turbulence.

"It’s been a long road. We’ve been through so much," Joe admits of his experience, before gushing about his wife, Sophie Turner. "In finding myself I was also able to find a partner. The impact of falling in love has made me want to be a better man, a better person. And, ultimately, made me a better brother."

Nick, meanwhile, fully believes that "the time apart was necessary" and that it led him directly to wife Priyanka Chopra, who "has changed my life forever."

"You spend so much time chasing happiness and the things you think will bring you that joy in life, not realizing it’s been there all along," Nick says.

Chasing Happiness hits Amazon Prime on Tuesday, June 4.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Surprise Fans in New York City for Hilarious 'Billy on the Street' Episode

Jonas Brothers Recall Feeling 'Frustrated' About a 'Standstill' in Their Careers

Jonas Brothers Are Helping Kick Off 'All That' Reboot on Nickelodeon

Related Gallery