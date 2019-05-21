The Jonas Brothers took to The Voice stage on Tuesday during the season 16 finale, and definitely brought the cool factor.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas hit the stage for a performance of their new single, "Cool," off their upcoming album, Happiness Begins.

Giving off serious summertime vibes -- complete with blue and purple palm trees, pool floats and a fun retro colored-scheme -- the trio delivered a fun, carefree set that brought the audience to their feet and showed exactly why this new single could be the next song of the summer.

The Jonas Brothers first announced they'd be appearing on The Voice during last Tuesday's live episode, and the show celebrated their appearance on Instagram hours before the finale.

"We can't play it 'Cool' any longer!" The Voice tweeted, alongside a snapshot of the trio rocking their '80s-inspired pastel ensembles.

The brothers' upcoming album, Happiness Begins -- which is their first album since 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times -- comes out June 7, just months after the band announced that they'd reunited earlier this year.

To hear more from the Jonas Brothers on their new album and their upcoming world tour, check out the video below.

