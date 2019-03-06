It turns out, not everyone was too keen on Priyanka Chopra joining the Jonas clan early on!



On Monday, the newly reformed Jonas Brothers dropped by the Late Late Show With James Corden, where Kevin Jonas revealed that one of his daughters literally gave the Indian actress, and uncle Nick Jonas’ new bride, the cold shoulder during their first encounters.



“At first it was a little rough going,” Kevin explained. “My youngest daughter, Valentina, she’s very connected to Nick…but when she met Priyanka, Priyanka put her hand around her like this [wrapping his arm around Nick]…she would just push it off.”



“Very territorial,” Nick chimed in of his niece.



“It just became an ongoing joke,” Kevin added. “I’m not sure Priyanka loved it at first.”



That’s when Nick offered his impression of his wife’s irritated response to the brush-off, stating sarcastically, “This is so funny!”

During the chat, Joe Jonas, who's planning to marry Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner this summer, discussed what he's learned from both of his brothers' nuptials. He commented that, from Kevin, he learned not to have a winter wedding after they were snowed in. Joe also took a shot at Nick's numerous wedding events, stating, "All 18 of Nick's were amazing ... I'd say stick to one, one and done."

The trio also revealed that, prior to deciding to reunite, they were all in therapy together getting everything out in the open.



"We literally spent a year basically doing therapy, working through some things and figuring out what this chapter would look like," Nick shared. "We've had to be really open and honest. There are things in the past that bothered us from time to time, even in our performances that we would do."



Nick went on to share that their reunion as a band began with working on their recently announced documentary exploring growing up together and leading up to the present.



"About a year and a half ago, we started filming a documentary… [that] tracks kind of our childhood into our time in the band, and it was gonna be a story about where we are today," Nick said. "With separate lives, doing separate things -- Joe with DNCE, me with my solo stuff."



"But during [filming and production], we started to realize that there was a magic that we felt like we were missing," he added. "So the process was basically just [us saying], 'Why don't we give this another shot?'"

Later, Nick discussed the thrill of once again playing music with his siblings and how it set them on the path to creating new tunes, like their single, “Sucker,” and performing together.



"So we started playing a little music together and realized right away this is where we're meant to be in our lives at this moment," he said, which got the studio audience cheering.



The Jonas Brothers’ visit to the show also involved an intro in which Corden and his bandleader, Reggie Watts, chased down the three brothers and convince them to make music together again in order to save the world. It’s not quite how the reunion happened but it definitely showcases the brothers’ willingness to get goofy together.

Corden also challenged the boys to a stomach-churning game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill your Guts,” where the brothers were asked tough questions like, "If you had to buy a Nick Jonas album or a DNCE album, which one would you buy?" and "Name the most famous person who's hit on you."



If they didn’t comply, they had dishes like "beetle marmalade toast" and "worm spaghetti" to try instead. And, in the name of brotherly love, their host added a special rule to the game: If any of them didn't want to answer their question, they all had to try the icky food in front of them.

Get loads more news on the boy band down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Documentary Is Coming to Amazon

Jonas Brothers Have Surprise Concert in NYC After Announcing Reunion

Jonas Brothers Reunite With Epic 'Sucker' Music Video Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner

Related Gallery