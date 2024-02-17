Jordin Sparks Wants to Replace Katy Perry as 'American Idol' Judge

Katy Perry (soon-to-be) out, Jordin Sparks in?

Sparks raised her hand (via emoji) and volunteered to replace Perry as one of the judges on American Idol following Perry's announcement that she's leaving the reality singing competition after seven seasons. Sparks took to X on Friday to express her interest in the gig.

She tagged American Idol and tweeted, "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol —I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I’m putting my name in the hat!"

Sparks made American Idol history in 2007 during season 6 when she became the youngest contestant ever to win the competition at the age of 17. Soon after, Sparks released her self-titled debut studio album, which earned commercial success and rave reviews.

More recently, the 34-year-old singer dropped her new single, "Call My Name," in October. A week later, she took things to another level when she dropped the steamy music video, directed by Alfredo Flores. The simple yet sensual visual reflects the song's intimate lyrics, solely featuring Sparks and her husband, Dana Isaiah.

Sparks is throwing her hat in the ring for the upcoming vacancy after Perry made the surprise announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live that this upcoming season (her seventh and the show's 22nd season) will be her last.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said, to the shock of the audience.

"I mean, I love Idol so much," she added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Perry joined American Idol in season 16 back in March 2018.

When Kimmel asked, "What did Luke and Lionel say" about her exit, Perry sheepishly replied, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

Season 22 of American Idol premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and available next day on Hulu.

