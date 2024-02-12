Katy Perry Leaving 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

American Idol is going to be getting a shake-up in the seasons to come as Katy Perry will soon be making her exit.

The singer and long-time Idol judge sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she came out to promote the forthcoming 22nd season of the reality singing competition.

However, she admitted during their conversation that season 22 will be her last with the show.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said, to the shock of the audience.

"I mean, I love Idol so much," she added, "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.

Perry joined American Idol in Season 16, back in March 2018, when the show was revived on ABC after previously coming to an end after a years-long run on Fox.

Perry has been part of the judges panel alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie since the revival kicked off.

When Kimmel asked, "What did Luke and Lionel say" about her exit, Perry sheepishly replied, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

Meanwhile, during her time on Idol, Perry got engaged to Orlando and welcomed their first child -- Daisy Dove. She also performed a long-term Las Vegas residency show, Play, at Resorts World Theater, which came to an end in November.

