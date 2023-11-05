Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency show, Play, came to an end on Saturday, and it was a wild night to remember for the songstress and her handsome husband, Orlando Bloom.

Over the weekend, Perry, 39, took to the stage at Resorts World Theater one final time to perform some of her biggest hits for her fans -- including "California Girls," "Hot N Cold," "Firework," and "Roar, among many others -- all while a slew of famous friends watched from the audience.

Celebs including musical luminary Céline Dion, as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Perry's 3-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, were all in attendance for the big night, wrapping up her Play residency, which began in December 2021.

After the show came to a close, Perry and Bloom commemorated the close of her residency with an epic night out in Sin City.

The couple headed over across the street to the XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas, where they partied and celebrated until around 3 a.m. with shots of tequila and jumping in the DJ booth with Alex Pall and Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.

Wynn Las Vegas

At one point, in video obtained from the festivities, Perry asked the DJ duo to play "that song with Halsey" (meaning their 2016 collaboration "Closer"), and then all four of them sang along to a remix the Chainsmokers did of Perry's 2010 megahit "Firework."

Wynn Las Vegas

As for Perry's final residency show, Perry seemed thrilled to be performing live in front of her young daughter. Perry gave her little girl a special shout-out during the show -- which marked Daisy's first-ever public appearance.

"Daisy! I love you so much," Perry said on stage in a video posted to X (Twitter). "You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

The memorable night came shortly after Perry celebrated her 39th birthday in October, which she celebrated with her fellow American Idol judges and ET's Denny Directo.

The "Dark Horse" singer confirmed that she'd be celebrating with her family, but keeping things "so low-key." Next year, however, will likely be a different story.

"For 40, I already planned three years ago," Perry told ET. "I'm asking for it all!"

