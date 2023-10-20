A week after Jordin Sparks dropped her new single, "Call My Name," the singer is taking things up a notch with the steamy music video! Sparks released the single's Alfredo Flores-directed video on Friday. The simple yet sensual visual reflects the song's intimate lyrics, solely featuring the 33-year-old singer and her husband, Dana Isaiah.

"Sometimes I weep 'cause I feel lost, you know / Like I don't know where to go / That's until you / You call my name, name, name," Sparks croons to the camera with her arms wrapped around Isaiah's shirtless form. "You call my (You call my name) / And I feel strong enough to move a building / You can call on me, fall on me / Feel like I can take on anything When you call my name, mm."

The singer explores the gorgeous grounds of the video backdrop, the Malibu Estate of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Lloyd Wright, in several stunning outfits as she belts out the steamy love song, interwoven with scenes of her wound around Isaiah as he faces away from the camera.

"Call My Name" was written by Sparks along with Dwayne Abernathy, Mathew Jarragin, Nicholas Stone, Matisse Pasillas, and Cole Fredrick. In a press release sent alongside the song's drop, Sparks described the single as having an "old-school R&B vibe."

"I'm so excited for my fans to hear it!" she added.

The new single is a preview of the singer's upcoming album, which is set for release in 2024. The release will mark the fifth studio album, as well as her first full-length release since 2020.

Sparks teased the video's arrival on her Instagram page on Thursday.

"Did I mention there's a video?" she captioned a gallery of behind-the-scenes photos from the video shoot. The carousel features photos of Sparks with Isaiah, as well as video director Flores and producer Joey Pucino. "There are so many amazing moments from the shoot, and these are just a few, captured on film by @andrewkern.er 📸."

Isaiah also shared the gallery to his page, captioning the slides with the note, "World premiere of Call My Name video tomorrow. Shoutout the squadddddddd and all those involved 🫶🏾 @jordinsparks 😍🥰🤤 I was ready to turn set into something else 😈🫣😂."

Sparks and Isaiah announced that they secretly tied the knot in July 2017, and revealed that they were expecting their first child the following spring.

The then-28-year-old "No Air" singer and her husband welcomed a baby boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr. (DJ for short), on May 2, 2018.

When ET spoke with the couple in 2019, Sparks shared how their dynamic changed after welcoming their son.

"Everything has changed," she said of life after becoming parents. "But I think the most amazing thing for both of us is... [he] has, like, amped us up, I guess, for all the choices that we make. It's all for when he can do whatever he wants."

"We want him to have what we didn't have growing up," Isaiah added.

