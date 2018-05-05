Jordin Sparks Welcomes First Child With Husband Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks is a mom!

The "One Step At a Time" singer and her husband, Dana Isaiah, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., on May 2. The 28-year-old American Idol alum shared the exciting news on her social media on Saturday, alongside an adorable picture of her newborn son.

"He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋," she captioned the shot of little DJ fast asleep. Peoplewas the first to confirm the news. Isaiah also shared a sweet snap of his son, writing, "If you only knew how much daddy loves you! 🗣😩👶🏽🖤."

Sparks and Isaiah announced that they secretly tied the knot last July, and that they were expecting their first child in the spring.

"She is deliriously happy," Sparks' rep told ET at the time. The newlyweds revealed their baby's gender in November and have been chronicling their experience on social media ever since. The singer also had a low-key baby shower back in February.

The twosome had been eagerly awaiting their baby's arrival. Earlier this week, Sparks posted a sweet snap of her sitting on her hubby's lap in their baby's nursery.

"Working on finishing Lil Man's room! We tested out the glider & I think it's safe to say it's feeding-nap-time-rocking approved. I can't wait to see the rest of the pieces from @projectnursery & @lwidstudio! 🦋," she captioned the pic.

The pair have been so excited about their bundle of joy, and it definitely shows looking at their Instagram videos.

