Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will soon begin their seventh season together as judges on American Idol, and by now they've learned a lot about each other, including one another's most annoying traits. And they're not afraid to spill the tea!

Speaking exclusively with ET's Denny Directo ahead of the popular reality singing competition kicking off its 22nd season, the trio didn't shy away from airing it all out during ET's "Sip or Spill" segment. When asked to dish on their most annoying traits, the judges didn't sip and instead got downright candid, and Richie joked that Perry "has a book she can write."

"Luke likes to make a lot of bodily function noises," Perry shared. "I don't think those are annoying. A lot of men in my life have done that."

Bryan went next.

"Katy chooses to have a healthy snack box, but she also chooses to eat all the unhealthy stuff out of my unhealthy snack box," he said.

Perry admitted the claim is entirely true.

For their upcoming seventh season together, Perry, Bryan and Richie visited each other's hometowns, which proved to be quite revealing.

"Oh, you have no idea," Richie promised, while Bryan recalled, "It was like being on a field trip."

This upcoming season, however, will be their last as a group. Perry revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week that the upcoming season will be her last on American Idol.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry said, to the shock of the audience.

"I mean, I love Idol so much," said Perry, who joined season 16 of Idol back in March 2018. "It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

When Kimmel asked, "What did Luke and Lionel say?" about her exit, Perry sheepishly replied, "Well, they'll find out tonight!"

Season 22 of American Idol premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and available next day on Hulu.

