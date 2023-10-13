Hey baby, I hear the blues a-callin', tossed salad and scrambled eggs.

If you ever find yourself humming the tune above, then you'll want to check out Paramount+'s latest original series: Frasier starring Kelsey Grammer.

Feeling a bit of deja vu? The long-anticipated reboot is based on the hit 1990s series about the life of an insufferable, yet charming, psychiatrist. Released to Paramount+ on October 12, fans can currently watch the first two episodes of the 10-episode season.

Returning to Boston, Frasier (Grammer) is starting the next chapter of his life and reunites with his son Freddy (recast as Jack Cutmore-Scott). Grammer is the only main character returning full-time to the series, but Bebe Neuwirth who plays Lilith, Frasier's ex-wife and mother to Freddy, and Peri Gilpin, known for her role as Frasier's coworker Roz, will make appearances in the first season.

"Now is the right time to bring Frasier back because he is not the same guy anymore," said Grammer in an exclusive behind-the-scenes look with ET. "He is a little wiser, he may actually even be a little funnier, willing to laugh at himself. A little more self-aware, and he has a new mission in life."

"The audience really loved the previous collection of characters, and I can't wait for them to fall in love with this bunch," continued Grammer. "They're going to see some wonderful things. Things they did not expect."

This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 13, 2023.

How to watch the Frasier reboot:

The Frasier reboot is streaming exclusively on Paramount+. New episodes will release each Thursday with the first two episodes available to watch now. Paramount+ plans start at $5.99 per month and eligible customers can try out the service with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch the original Frasier series:

Feeling nostalgic for Frasier and the old gang with the new series? Hulu has the entire series available to stream now.

Frasier Paramount Frasier Watch the hijinks of Frasier and his equally neurotic brother Niles, who are only balanced out by their father, Martin, and his physical therapist, Daphne, as they all navigate life in Seattle. Plans starting at $8/month Watch Now

Watch the Frasier reboot trailer:

