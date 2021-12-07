Shopping

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga -- Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx and more

By Julie Vadnal, Amy Lee‍
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement -- especially if you're buying them for everyday wear.

We all got a little bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last year and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. 

Shop our favorite leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around, below.

ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings: 

Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging
Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles -- a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.
$98
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga
Alo Yoga 7/8 High-waist Airlift Legging
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version. It's also a best seller!
$118
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
These rib-grazing leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Plus, there’s a nifty side pocket for you to store your phone and ID.
$108
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
Lululemon
Lululemon Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28" Full-On Luxtreme
The OG Lululemon leggings, shown here in the sweat-wicking Luxtreme fabric, are super versatile. Wear them to spin class or kickboxing and then on all your Saturday errands afterward.
$98
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
Spanx
Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
$98
Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Active Tie-Dye Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings
These Forever 21 Active Tie-Dye Leggings are stretch knit leggings with a high waist and ribbed waistband.
$15$10
Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings
Forever 21
Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings
These Forever 21 Active Faux Leather Leggings are functional for yoga, the gym or working out AND look great if you are just chilling at home or out with friends.
$20$8
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
Bloomingdale's
Hue High Rise Pull-On Leggings
These are your new favorite leggings from Hue. They're ready to go out when you are.
$58
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98
Lululemon Align Pant 28"
Lululemon Align Pant 28"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align Pant 28"
Don't miss out on getting a deal on the popular Lululemon Align Pant. Buttery soft and weightless, these will make a great addition to your workout wardrobe. 
$98$59
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
Verishop
Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise 7/8 Leggings
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
$68$48
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Restore Soft Pocket Lounge Leggings
These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants. They even have pockets! 
$65
Spanx Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings
Another popular Spanx style, the Every.Wear 7/8 Active Leggings feature extra coverage at the waist and built-in pockets.
$110
Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
Free People
Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings
These Free People Good Karma Tie-Dye Leggings come in ten different tie dye colors. 
$88
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. 
$59
Lululemon Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23"
Lululemon Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23"
Lululemon
Lululemon Align High Rise Crop with Pockets 23"
These are lightweight and buttery-soft thanks to its Nulu fabric. Choose this length if you like your leggings cropped.  
$118 AND UP
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Banana Republic
Banana Republic High-Rise Ponte Legging
Grab a few pairs of these classic black leggings with a high waistband and stretchy fabric made for maximum comfort.
$70$36 AND UP
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
Betabrand
Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants
These slim-fitting trousers are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.
$68
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
More than 2,600 people have given these everyday leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
$45$18 AND UP
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Yummie
Yummie Gloria Skimmer Cotton Stretch Shaping Legging
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.
$54

