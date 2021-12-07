The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga -- Lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx and more
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. But with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement -- especially if you're buying them for everyday wear.
We all got a little bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last year and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down.
Thankfully, there is a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style -- whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic.
Shop our favorite leggings for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around, below.
ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings:
