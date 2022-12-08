Sponsored by Minibar

15 Celebrity-Branded Spirits to Order with Minibar Alcohol Delivery App for The Festive Season

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
One of the things that gets us through the winter chill — aside from our favorite Christmas movies — are holiday parties. Whether it's a family get-together, an office outing or an intimate dinner party among friends, the holidays remind us to spend time with our loved ones and make memories to last us through long, cold nights. Odds are, you'll want to bring over a bottle of wine or liquor for your hosts — that's where Minibar Delivery comes in.

Founded in New York City, Minibar Delivery is an on-demand alcohol delivery app that will have your favorite bottle at your door within an hour. Minibar Delivery is available in over 200 cities across America, meaning you won't have to brave the cold to procure the perfect host gift. If you really want to impress this year, Minibar Delivery has a wide variety of celebrity-owned alcohol brands from your favorite stars.

Some celebrity-owned alcohol brands are so popular, you might not have known they were helmed by your favorite actor or singer. Take Wild Turkey Bourbon, with Matthew McConaughey as its creative director or Aviation Gin, founded by Ryan Reynolds. 

Whether you've been dying to know what vodka is in Kate Hudson's filthy, dirty little martini or dazzle your host with Jay Z's D'Usse cognac, Minibar Delivery has all your celebrity-driven alcohol needs covered. Below, shop some of our favorite star-studded spirits.

Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon
Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon
Minibar Delivery
Wild Turkey Longbranch Bourbon

A few sips of this Kentucky bourbon will have you feeling "alright, alright, alright" — like its creative director Matthew McConaughey.

$40
818 Tequila Blanco
818 Tequila Blanco
Minibar Delivery
818 Tequila Blanco

Kendall Jenner's wildly popular 818 tequila has a very Instagrammable bottle, making it a great gift for your trendiest friends and family.

$44
Whip Shots Vodka Infused Caramel Whipped Cream
Whip Shots Vodka Infused Caramel Whipped Cream
Minibar Delivery
Whip Shots Vodka Infused Caramel Whipped Cream

Cardi B is the life of the party, so it's only natural that she would come up with a vodka-infused whipped cream to take your favorite holiday drinks up a notch.

$14
Aviation American Gin
Aviation American Gin
Minibar Delivery
Aviation American Gin

With notes of lavender, cardamom and sarsaparilla, Ryan Reynolds' Aviation gin is an industry favorite that's surprisingly budget-friendly.

$25
Maison No. 9 Rosé by Post Malone
Maison No. 9 Rose by Post Malone
Minibar Delivery
Maison No. 9 Rosé by Post Malone

Regardless of whether they're a Post Malone fan or not, this rosé is a refreshing crowd-pleaser: clean and pleasantly acidic with a wonderful balance of ripe pineapple, fresh pear and strawberry.

$22
Selvarey Chocolate Rum
Selvarey Chocolate Rum
Minibar Delivery
Selvarey Chocolate Rum

It might not be 24 karats, but you can certainly make some magic with Bruno Mars' chocolate rum — a natural match for coffee-centric cocktails.

$42
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Minibar Delivery
Casamigos Mezcal

We all know George Clooney's popular Casamigos tequila, but the actor's brand also produces a supreme mezcal flavored with herbal mint aromas, tamarind, dried oregano, pomegranate, mango and thyme.

$70
King St. Vodka
King St. Vodka
Minibar Delivery
King St. Vodka

We already know how Kate Hudson likes her martinis, but did you know she also has her own vodka brand?

$28
Lagavulin 11 Years Old Offerman Edition Limited Edition
Lagavulin 11 Years Old Offerman Edition Limited Edition
Minibar Delivery
Lagavulin 11 Years Old Offerman Edition Limited Edition

For serious Scotch drinkers — and serious Parks and Rec fans — this single malt is certainly a splurge-worthy gift.

$102
D'Usse Cognac VSOP
D'Usse Cognac VSOP
Minibar Delivery
D'Usse Cognac VSOP

Not only does Jay-Z's cognac taste delicious, as it's naturally aged in France for at least four years, but it will also look gorgeous on anyone's shelf.

$57
Avaline White
Avaline White
Minibar Delivery
Avaline White

Created by Cameron Diaz and entrepreneur Katherine Power, Avaline's white wine is a refreshingly crisp dry Spanish white.

$20
Indoggo Strawberry Flavored Gin
Indoggo Strawberry Flavored Gin
Minibar Delivery
Indoggo Strawberry Flavored Gin

We can always count on Snoop Dogg to make our lives a little more decadent, especially with this subtly strawberry-flavored gin in a mesmerizing bottle.

$30
Teremana Reposado Tequila
Teremana Reposado Tequila
Minibar Delivery
Teremana Reposado Tequila

Is there anything The Rock can't do? Dwayne Johnson's 100% blue agave reposado tequila features "notes of oak and vanilla with a smooth, rich finish."

$32
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon
Minibar Delivery
Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon

Whether they're a Vampire Diaries fan or just a fan of great bourbon, this whisky created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley is a great choice.

$43
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Dos Hombres Mezcal
Minibar Delivery
Dos Hombres Mezcal

Another joint creation from beloved television powerhouses, this smokey mezcal comes from Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

$55

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

