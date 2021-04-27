Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the founder of her lifestyle brand, Honest Company, Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about building a life well lived. So when the actress turned entrepreneur shared her list of items to have in her arsenal -- from home goods and kitchen tools to WFH staples and her favorite Honest Beauty products -- on Amazon, we couldn't deny ourselves a peek.

The Los Angeles-based actress includes a wide variety of items (including a go-to baby product or two) available at a range of price points. However, a handful of these pieces are available on the more affordable end of the spectrum. So, if you're in the mood to up different parts of your life, whether that involves refreshing your at-home setup or upping your daily beauty routine with new moisturizers and makeup (because who doesn't love indulging in some personal care?) -- Alba has you covered, and we pulled together our favorite under-$200 options from the bunch.

Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from Jessica Alba's must-have items below.

Club Monaco Seamed Slip Skirt Amazon Club Monaco Seamed Slip Skirt You'll never get tired of this timeless and versatile slip skirt. $60 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean Amazon The Drop Simone Slim High Waist Flare Jean We love these flared jeans for spring. Style it with a floral blouse or your favorite T-shirt. $50 AT AMAZON Buy Now

The Drop Blake Long Blazer Amazon The Drop Blake Long Blazer Whether you're planning to work from home or not, a classic blazer like this is always worth adding to your closet. $70 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Beauty

I DEW CARE White Cat Headband Amazon I DEW CARE White Cat Headband Let's be honest: This affordable headband will be one of the most exciting additions to your daily beauty routine. Use this to pull back your hair during your next at-home spa night. HTTPS://AMZN.TO/3SUZWYI Buy Now

Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream Amazon Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream According to the brand's product description, this hydrating moisturizer can leave you with soft, firm and smooth skin. $20 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kitchen

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven You'll be amazed by how much use you'll get out of this cast iron sauteuse oven from the iconic kitchenware brand Le Creuset. $180 (REGULARLY $300) Buy Now

Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher Amazon Creative Co-Op White Ceramic Pitcher Use this as a classic water pitcher or a flower vase -- you decide. $22 (REGULARLY $35) Buy Now

Smeg Hand Blender Amazon Smeg Hand Blender Without a doubt, you'll be getting so much use out of this hand blender, which is as cute and stylish as it is effective. $180 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Stone Lain 32 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set Amazon Stone Lain 32 Piece Stoneware Round Dinnerware Set Your table settings will be ready for Instagram with every meal you make since they'll be plated on these pretty pink dinnerware pieces. $90 (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

Home

Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira Amazon Costa Farms Money Tree Pachira Add some fresh greenery to your space with the addition of this live money tree. $32 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand Amazon Nathan James Amalia Mid-Century Nightstand Whether you place this next to your living room couch or your bed, this will be one of the most stylish pieces in your home. $66 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug Amazon NuLOOM Ren Machine Washable Vintage Floral Area Rug If you've been on the hunt for the perfect rug to spruce up your space, look no further -- this one has been Jessica Alba-approved. $113 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Brightech Sphere Mid Century Modern 2 Globe Floor Lamp Amazon Brightech Sphere Mid Century Modern 2 Globe Floor Lamp Add a chic touch to your living room with the addition of this floor lamp. $90 AT AMAZON Buy Now

