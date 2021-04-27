Jessica Alba Shared Her Favorite Items From Amazon - Here Are the Best Deals Under $200
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As the founder of her lifestyle brand, Honest Company, Jessica Alba knows a thing or two about building a life well lived. So when the actress turned entrepreneur shared her list of items to have in her arsenal -- from home goods and kitchen tools to WFH staples and her favorite Honest Beauty products -- on Amazon, we couldn't deny ourselves a peek.
The Los Angeles-based actress includes a wide variety of items (including a go-to baby product or two) available at a range of price points. However, a handful of these pieces are available on the more affordable end of the spectrum. So, if you're in the mood to up different parts of your life, whether that involves refreshing your at-home setup or upping your daily beauty routine with new moisturizers and makeup (because who doesn't love indulging in some personal care?) -- Alba has you covered, and we pulled together our favorite under-$200 options from the bunch.
Scroll down to shop our favorite picks from Jessica Alba's must-have items below.
Beauty
Kitchen
Home
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Alba Shares Why She Stopped Acting at the 'Top of My Career'
How Jessica Alba Inspired a Community of Moms and Young Women in 2020
Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Are Loving These Earrings from Cuyana
Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's Honest Company