Frasier Sterling Sale: Last Day to Save on Jewelry Worn by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More
February is the best time to search for new jewelry and other accessories. After all, Valentine's Day celebrations bring out the best deals and debuts in the jewelry industry. And, let's face it: Heart-shaped jewelry is just plain cute. The deals on heart-shaped chocolates and Kate Spade jewelry has everyone excited for Feb. 14. Now, you have yet another reason to peruse some Valentine's Day jewelry.
Until Feb. 6, the celebrity-approved jewelry and accessory brand Frasier Sterling is hosting a buy one, get one free promotion on its entire Valentine's Day collection when you use code XOXO. The BOGO promotion is perfect because you can treat your valentine or galentine to an adorable Queenie Necklaceand reward yourself with a free My Boo Ring.
You don't need to celebrate Valentine's Day to splurge on a couple of pieces of handmade jewelry -- especially when celebs like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens and so many other celebrities have donned Frasier Sterling. Even Justin Bieber showed off his Frasier Sterling Custom Pearl Princess Necklace.
It's easy to see why Frasier Sterling is a favorite among celebrities. The company's designs are reminiscent of the late '90s and early Y2K fashion trends. The nostalgia factor is more than enough to attract a number of celebs to Frasier Sterling.
Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are just a few more celebs who can't get enough of Frasier Sterling's products. The Frasier Sterling Mesmerized Choker that Gigi Hadid and Halsey both wore is enough to make us miss the late '90s and all its beads.
Did we mention that the Euphoria Lover Bundle is also included in Frasier Sterling's BOGO sale? The Euphoria-inspired bracelet duo would make a perfect Galentine's gift for a friend and you. Plus, it's currently on sale in addition to the buy one, get one free promotion.
Shop some of ET's favorite jewelry from the celebrity-loved brand below.
Looking for some gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our Valentine's Day Guide 2022.
