19 'Euphoria' Valentine's Day Gifts for Your Best Friend This Year

If you haven't been living under a rock, the chances that you're watching the Emmy-winning HBO smash hit Euphoria is pretty high. And we get it. The dark, gripping drama, which follows a group of teens dealing with drugs, violence and, of course, love, has recently returned for its second intense season, and we are obsessed.

With Valentine's Day almost upon us, it's been hard not to watch the show and think of what all our friends would want -- are they more of a Jules, Rue, Kat, Maddy or Cassie? -- no matter what, the extremely layered characters have a distinct style we can't get enough of, flinging them into the upper echelon of pop culture icons. (Are the Euphoria teens Gen Z's Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte? Discuss.)

So, if you and your friends have been tuning in every Sunday night to watch, we have compiled a list of the best Valentine's Day gifts to grab for your galentines who are also Euphoria-obsessed. Who says you need romance to celebrate the day? Stay in and create a rave of your own with items like these Sound Activated Party Lights, or create your own Euphoria girls' night at home and dress up in clothes worn by each of the characters We've found some of the same pieces, like this cropped wrap sweater worn by Cassie, and others we've grabbed more affordable lookalikes, like these ladder waisted flare pants reminiscent of Maddy's wardrobe.

Tell your besties they matter with any of the perfect gifts below and start celebrating. Happy Galentine's Day!

HBO Max HBO HBO Max Show some love and give your gals the gift of Euphoria (and hundreds of other series and movies) with a subscription to HBO Max this Valentine's Day. $10 AND UP/MONTH Sign Up Now

