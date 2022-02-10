Shopping

The Best Luxury Beauty Products

By Entertainment Tonight
best beauty products on Amazon
Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Can you blame us? Amazon has a ridiculously expansive inventory of every product under the sun -- electronics, household essentials, groceries, pet supplies, clothes and beauty.

So, while we’re replenishing our supply of dishwasher soap and batteries, we often peek at the beauty category to see if we need to update anything in our vanity and bathroom cabinet. Amazon carries so many favorites from top brands like Revlon, Oribe and Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories, in addition to products to discover from lesser-known lines.

To help you score the best of the best in beauty on Amazon, we’ve culled through the list and narrowed it down to the must-try makeup, skincare, hair and body products.

From bestsellers to tried-and-true staples, shop ET’s top picks on the best luxury beauty products we've found on Amazon. 

Rich Face Cream for Plumping
Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer
Sephora
The Dewy Skin Cream by Tatcha is a super rich face cream containing Japanese purple rice, which can plump skin as the product delivers its namesake dewy glow.
$68
Cult-Favorite Fragrance
Marc Jacobs Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray
Amazon
Daisy by Marc Jacobs Perfume is a fresh fragrance with its notes of wild berry and sandalwood. It makes a great gift or treat for yourself if you're looking for the perfect scent.
$66
Face Wash and Makeup Remover
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser
Amazon
Drunk Elephant Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser is a gentle face wash and makeup remover for all skin types but works great for acne-prone skin.
$32
Multi-action Hair Brush
REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon
This versatile hot air brush from Revlon is the answer to quick, easy styling. It dries, detangles, smooths and volumizes hair in one brush with 1,100-watt power, and the ceramic coating protects strands from damage and produces even heat distribution (it has three heat/speed settings, too).
$60

 