Attention HBO Max casting department! Megan Fox is looking to apply for a teaching position at East Highland High. The 35-year-old actress created a new Euphoria role for herself, and she already has her first day of school look picked out.
Posing in a gray cutout top, matching pants, lilac heels and a coordinating clutch, Fox was giving off major Euphoria teacher vibes. She gave the look a bold pop of color with neon orange eyeshadow and matching nails.
But her best accessory was, of course, her brand-new emerald and diamond engagement ring from her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, which she held up to the camera.
Fox joked about the racy look in her caption, calling out HBO Max's teen drama, which is often teased on social media for its stars wearing outrageous outfits to high school. "If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High," the actress wrote.
Fox and MGK got engaged earlier this month in a romantic and meaningful proposal.
"Megan really centers MGK and grounds him. MGK's life can be chaotic and all over the place, but Megan brings out a his calmer side," a source previously told ET of the couple. "She is a really humbling force for MGK, especially when he's on the road or making music."
The source added, "They're both very happy together and can't wait to start their lives together and get married."
