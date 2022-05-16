Kim Kardashian Makes 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Cover Debut in String Bikini
Kim Kardashian has just added another iconic cover to her magazine repertoire. The reality star has been unveiled as one of four cover stars for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 issue, along with Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu.
For Kardashian's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover debut, the mom of four posed in a nude string bikini with matching sheer gloves while crouching on a rocky surface in the Dominican Republic.
The milestone moment is an unexpected one for 41-year-old Kardashian. "I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking, like, that was so cool. That was so cool. But, I still didn't think that I would -- I thought you had to be a professional model and a runway model," she told SI. "It was always, like, really young girls. I don't want to date myself or sound old, but in my 40's? Like, that's crazy! I never thought in a million years that I would be shooting one myself."
In a letter to her younger self, Kardashian reflected on her trajectory as a public figure -- and what she's learned about showing her true self. “It’s easy to say to just ignore the criticism, but another thing you’ll learn is that at some point it will click in your head that it’s not about you anymore. It’s about family. It’s about helping other people," she wrote. "For years you’ll be putting yourself out there… But you’re going to become a more private person and you’re going to come to realize that the way to get your story out there—the actual narrative, the truth—isn’t by engaging but by doing.”
Now decades into her celebrity life, Kardashian made it clear this won't be the last milestone. “But know this. When you get here, to May 2022, you’re not going to be content," she wrote. "You’re still going to be looking for that next 'it'…And when you find it, you’re going to do it—we’re going to do it—like we always do: to the fullest.”
