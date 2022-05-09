Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Son Psalm Turns 3: See the Sweet Tributes From His Mom and More
Watch Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm Totally Ignore Her!
Kanye West 'Laying Low’ and ‘Focusing on Healing' Amid Kardashia…
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Kanye West Walked Out of 'SNL' Mid-Mo…
Watch Kanye West's Grand Gesture to Kim Kardashian During His 'T…
Drake and Taylor Swift: Why Fans Suspect a Collab!
Kim Kardashian Admits to Disneyland Photoshop Fail
The Kardashians Celebrate Easter with Over-the-Top Easter Festiv…
Kardashian Kids Do Disneyland: Churros, Rides and Princesses!
Kim Kardashian's Shady Reaction to Debra Messing's 'Saturday Nig…
Kim Kardashian on Her 'Proud' Curves and Overcoming Scandal (Fla…
'Doctor Strange': Rachel McAdams Reveals How Her Son Feels About…
Kim Cattrall Shares Message to 'SATC' Fans Who Miss Her as Saman…
‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Melissa & Danny Reveal How …
Joe Jonas Recalls His First Big Live Performance Ahead of 'Becom…
'The Kardashians': Kim Reveals the Khloe-Themed Joked She Cut Fr…
‘Outer Range’ Sneak Peek: Watch Noah Reid Sing ‘Angel of the Mor…
Watch Johnny Depp's Testimony Claiming He Was Dropped From 'Pira…
Rob Kardashian Wants Daughter Dream to Feel ‘Secure and Safe’ Am…
BIBI on Her History-Making Coachella Performance (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's son, Psalm, is officially done with the terrible twos! The youngest of Kim and Kanye's kids turned three on Monday, and received some adorable messages from his mom and other members of his famous family.
"Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!!" Kim captioned a series of photos from Psalm's Hulk-themed birthday party. "My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"
The birthday boy's grandmother, Kris Jenner, also paid tribute to her grandson. "Happy Birthday to our sweet yummy Psalm who has the smile that lights up our hearts!!! Psalm, you are such a special part of our family and the most amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew!!!!" the momager captioned a bunch of pics of her and Psalm on Instagram. "Such a bright light every single day!! I wish you the most magical birthday and feel so so blessed that God chose me to be your Grandma!!!! I love you Psalmy 💙💚💙Lovey xo."
And on her Instagram Story, Psalm's aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, shared a few photos of her holding the now-toddler when he was just a baby.
Psalm's dad, Kanye, did not post anything on social media in honor of his youngest son's birthday, but that might be because he's keeping a low profile.
A source told ET that the 44-year-old rapper "has been laying low and focusing on healing" amid his divorce from Kim.
"[Kanye] is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim," the source said of the father of four. "He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness. He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he's working on himself."
For more on Kim and Kanye's family, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 3rd Birthday With Hulk-Themed Party
Kim Kardashian's Kids Saint and Psalm Crash Her Gym Workout
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Celebrates Birthday With North West
Related Gallery