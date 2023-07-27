Rosalía Speaks Out After Ending Rauw Alejandro Engagement

Rosalía is breaking her silence following the announcement that she and Rauw Alejandro have ended their engagement.

The "Con Altura" singer took to her Instagram Story to shut down any speculation regarding their split.

"I love, respect and admire Rauw," she wrote on the note shared via her Instagram Story in Spanish. "I'm not paying attention to the movies," she added, referencing the gossip surrounding the breakup. "We know what we lived. This is not an easy moment, so thank you for understanding and respecting."

Rosalia/Instagram

Rosalía's statement came a day after Rauw -- whose real name is Raúl Alejandro Ocasio Ruiz -- released a statement confirming the end of their relationship.

"Throughout these last few years, you have all been a part of my professional achievements, as well as all my happy moments that I have lived as a couple. Never did I see myself in this position that I had to think that I had to give public declarations about this topic that is so private to me. Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I broke off our compromise (aka engagement)," Rauw wrote in the lengthy statement, which has been translated from Spanish to English.

While the singer said there have been "many issues" that led the couple to call off their engagement, it was never because of any infidelity or a "third person."

He continued, "There are many issues that exist that can cause a rupture, but in ours it was never the fault of a third person or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, there has been a rise of erroneous and wild allegations, and for the respect that I have for her, our families, and everything that we lived together, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue seeing how they intend to destroy the most realest love history that God has allowed me to live. With nothing else to add, to my fans, I love you very much, thank you for being here."

People confirmed the couple ended their engagement, four months after sharing the news with the world in their "Beso" music video.

The power couple first went public with their relationship in September 2021. ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, and Rauw gushed that a romance like theirs "doesn't happen often."

"We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment," he added.

