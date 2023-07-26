Rauw Alejandro is speaking out following his split from Rosalía. In a post shared to Twitter on Wednesday, Alejandro said that the pair broke up "months ago." He also shut down rumors of infidelity, which have surfaced in the aftermath of their breakup.

"Throughout these last few years, you have all been a part of my professional achievements, as well as all my happy moments that I have lived as a couple. Never did I see myself in this position that I had to think that I had to give public declarations about this topic that is so private to me. Yes, a few months ago, Rosi and I broke off our compromise (aka engagement)," Alejandro wrote in the lengthy statement, which has been translated from Spanish to English.

While the singer said there have been "many issues" that led the couple to call off their engagement, it was never because of any infidelity or "third person."

He continued, "There are many issues that exist that can cause a rupture, but in ours it was never the fault of a third person or infidelity. During this space that I am taking to assimilate all of this, there has been a rise of erroneous and wild allegations, and for the respect that I have for her, our families, and everything that we lived together, I couldn’t stay quiet and continue seeing how they intend to destroy the most realest love history that God has allowed me to live."

"With nothing else to add, to my fans, I love you very much, thank you for being here," Alejandro added, concluding his statement.

On Tuesday, People confirmed that Rosalía and Alejandro had ended their relationship, just four months after the singers announced their engagement.

A source told the outlet that despite the love and respect the singers have for one another, they have both agreed to end their engagement.

ET reached out to Rosalía and Alejandro's reps following the news, with Rosalía's rep not commenting on the matter.

The power couple first went public with their relationship in September 2021. ET spoke with the pair on the red carpet at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs, and Alejandro gushed that a romance like theirs "doesn't happen often."

"We're really happy, we feel grateful, and we just enjoy the moment," he added.

The duo announced their engagement in March, sharing the happy news in the music video for their song, "Beso," which appeared on their joint EP, R&R.

In an interview with Billboard shortly thereafter, Rosalía spoke about her relationship with her then-fiancé.

"I feel you're there for me, independent of the careers," she told Alejandro. "For me, our relationship is first, and then there's everything else. Of course my career is super important in my life, but at the same time, in my life, you're my companion, and everything else comes second."

