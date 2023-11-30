Emma Roberts wore The Pilates Class sweater and carried The Pilates Class tote to a Pilates class at The Pilates Class Studio in West Hollywood, California.

Travis Kelce wore Timberland boots while heading to his football game in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jennifer Lopez sported Alo Yoga leggings while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Saweetie stunned in sunglasses from Otra while out and about in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Halle Bailey wore Ettika's Infinity 18k Gold Plated Earrings while on vacation in Tahiti.

Charles Melton wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label black velvet double breasted jacket, tuxedo shirt, tuxedo pant and black boots to the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City.

Jessica Szohr showed off her Brahmin Caroline bag in Black Nerina on her Instagram Story.

Rita Ora wore the MANGO Selection shirt while out and about in New York City.



Hailey Bieber rocked an oversized blazer jacket and mini skirt with sheer tights from Calzedonia while out in New York City.

Shaquille O'Neal posed with Williams Racing team members at the Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Selena Gomez steps out in a MANGO fur coat while in Paris, France.

Emma Chamberlain wore Sebastian Milano’s Glazed 105 sandal while promoting Chamberlain Coffee’s new black cherry collection.

Paris Hilton stuns in the Rebecca Vallance Holiday 2023 Chiara Puff Sleeve Mini Dress for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City.

Heidi Klum wore Steve Madden Strut in White while arriving to the AGT: Fantasy League taping at Red Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Kendrick Lamar wore Levi’s® x ERL Men’s Overall Shorts while performing at Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles, California.

Sophie Turner enjoyed Roman style wood fired pizza at Little Charli in New York City.

Zooey Deschanel wore a Patou dress, Simon G jewelry, and Calzedonia tights to the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, and Kerry Washington wore Ralph Lauren to the 74th National Book Awards Ceremony in New York City.

Taylor Hill wore the UGG® Classic Dipper in Chestnut while out in New York City.

Alix Earle got ready for the night out while on vacation in the Bahamas in the Big Feelings Stacey Pajama Set by alice + olivia CEO & Creative Director, Stacey Bendet.

Courtesy of Leland Eating & Drinking House

Raquel Willis and Leland owner Randi Lee celebrated the launch of Willis’ book, The Risk it Takes to Bloom, by hosting a discussion with Elliot Page at the Brooklyn Museum followed by dinner at Leland Eating & Drinking House in Brooklyn, New York.

Jeremy Allen White looked stylish in the Ghiaia Cashmere Marinaio Cotton Flat Front Pant to the Studio City Farmers Market in Studio City, California.

Elsa Hosk launched the HELSA New York for the Holidays collection filled with 70 pieces to take you from day to night throughout the holiday season and available to shop on REVOLVE and FWRD.

Emily Ratajkowski wore the VIAVIA Leather Micro Mini Skirt with a fur leather maxi coat while out and about in New York City. The brand also launched their Winter 2023 Campaign filled with metallic styles, premium denim, leather pieces, and wardrobe staples.

Carly Rae Jepsen wore the Nasty Gal Star Tassel Beaded Plunge Mini Dress while performing at Sun Set Festival in Argentina.

Michelle Trachtenberg showed off her Brahmin Shayna bag in Vintage Red Melbourne on her Instagram Story.

Machine Gun Kelly wore a custom Alpinestars racing suit during his performance during the Brazilian GP Race weekend.

Tom Hiddleston wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label double breasted plaid suit, glen-plaid shirt and plaid tie for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on in New York City. The actor also wore a Polo Ralph Lauren double breasted velvet suit, dress shirt and bow tie to the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2023 in London, England.

Kelly Bensimon rocked a hot pink Nadine Merabi dress and a pair of diamond drop earrings from Simon G while at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada

Ashley Graham wore a custom Diane von Furstenberg mesh gown in black and white from Diane Von Furstenberg’s upcoming SS24 collection to the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City.

Brittany Mahomes enjoyed a night out with friends at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City.

Karol G rocked an effortless, sleek look done by Cesar Ramirez using ghd’s latest holiday Dreamland Collection for the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain.

Dylan Sprouse wore PUMA Palermo Sneakers while walking in Los Angeles, California.

Taylor Black enjoyed the Methodology 5-Day Reset and shared her program experience on Instagram.

Emma Stone wore the Lucy Headband from Jennifer Behr while announcing her Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

Jackie Goldschneider wore a black sparkly set from Nadine Merabi to BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kathryn Gallagher celebrated the launch of Ted Baker’s 2023 Partywear Collection at Lord’s in New York City, where guests enjoyed jazz tunes by Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra, colorful cocktails, oysters, and more.

Livia Nunes Marques sported a custom Cult Gaia dress to the 2023 CFDA Awards in New York City.

Ron Perlman was a guest on Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random, where they reminisced about enjoying Mai Tai cocktails and punch bowls at Trader Vic’s in Los Angeles, California.

Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal launched their Christmas collection with Tatiana Alida filled with festive knitwear pieces.

Jordan Fuller arrived at the Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in I.AM.GIA. jeans.

Issa Rae carried the Abacus Bag from JW PEI on her way to her appearance on The View in New York City.

Scheana Shay wore a three-piece floral set from Nadine Merabi while at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kiki Barth wore a Nadine Merabi Gold Jumpsuit while at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anine Bing shared her love for Rel Beauty lip balms on Instagram.

Kelsey Merritt wore the Seashells Fedora from Lack of Color while on vacation.

Andy Karl and Orfeh led a holiday sing along at the Hotel Chocolat USA and Park Terrace Hotel's holiday kick-off event to celebrate the opening of Hotel Chocolat's Velvetiser Holiday Pop-Up and launch of the Velvetiser hot chocolate maker at the hotel's Terrazzo Lounge in New York City.

Justine Marjan styled three larger than life Trolls’ hair for the Shake Shack experience in West Hollywood, California and Beverly Hills, California to celebrate the release of Trolls Band Together, where fans can try the limited-time shakes menu inspired by the leading characters in the film and traditional holiday flavors.

Tezza Barton celebrated the launch of the RAILS fall collection with a dinner hosted by RAILS Co-Founder, Jeff Abrams, at The Butcher’s Daughter in Los Angeles, California.

Naz Perez, TV host, producer, and founder of Heart Broken Anonymous™, spoke at the 19th Intercollegiate Business Convention organized by Harvard Women in Business in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Samir and Samer Akel starred in Prime Video’s new hit reality series, Twin Love, hosted by Nikki and Brie Bella.

Fashion designer and artist Julian Prolman, aka The Great White Buffalo, celebrated his debut art exhibition at Church Boutique in Los Angeles, California.

Ashley Cooke wore Ettika jewelry while attending the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rachel Fuda carried the Olivia Clutch in Bronze Python by MICHELLE WILHITE while at BravoCon in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Brittney Kelley wore Ettika while attending the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ella Thomas launched a capsule collection with PrettyLittleThing to celebrate the new Love Island Games.

Bill Gates enjoyed elevated coastal Mexican cuisine by Executive Chef Sarah Thompson at Casa Playa in Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jennifer Meyer launched the Signature Fragrance Collection includes filled with the brand’s Eau de Parfum, Candle, Hand and Body Cream, and Rollerball alongside a Jennifer Meyer tote bag.

Remi Bader launched her second extended size collection with Revolve, Remi x REVOLVE, with sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, in deep reds, browns, dark greens, and metallics with quilting, contrast stitching, and cargo pockets and prices at $150 and under.

Batsheva and Julia Haart previewed caviar and cocktails at Caviar Russe, the only caviar house with one-star Michelin star, in New York City ahed of their Caviar for a Cause! event on Sunday, Dec. 3 with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music from Richie Nuzz, and 100% of the proceeds going to Magan David Adom.

The Drew Barrymore Show’s Drews Crews gave fans specialty items including flowers, beanies, scares and more throughout New York City.

Katrina Scott/Instagram

Katrina Scott showed off her love for the PAK Rêve Companion Pak bag on Instagram, founded by travel writer Jordi Lippe, designed to meet the practical needs of parents, without compromising style.

Sarah Drew wore the DVF Salzburg Jacket and Nolan Pants to the Lifetime TV Kickoff Party in Los Angeles, California.

The LeBron James Family opened the world’s first official LeBron James Museum at House Three Thirty in Akron, Ohio, with never-before-seen items from his journey to the NBA, Olympics, business, philanthropy, and more with proceeds from ticket sales donated to House Three Thirty’s innovative job training model that employs I PROMISE students, parents, educators and family members.

Mariel Haenn and Linda Ashman, EVP of BOGNER of America hosted a preview of the new BOGNER store and collections in Los Angeles, California and Rob Zangardi hosted a men’s styling conversation at the store with Nick Wooster and Michael Williams.

Podcast host Payton Sartain released a new line of merch, The Lucky Girl Collection.

Toddy Smith launched his clothing line gothicmochas with REVOLVE.

Coco Quinn prepared to release her new single, "Better Type," available to pre-save now.

Aritzia hosted their Fall Winter 23 Press Presentation where attendees got an exclusive look at the brand’s cool-weather icons, including tailored coats and suiting, Sweatfleece and The Super Puff™, never-before-seen styles, and more, at The Grove Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California.

Jenni Kayne and Oak Essentials hosted an exclusive debut of Oak Essentials’ premier body care collection alongside a preview of the Jenni Kayne Spring and Summer 2024 apparel and accessories collection in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed light bites from Chef Annie Campbell and luxurious treatments from Oak Essentials Spa facialist, Julia Barna.

Marshalls and T.J.Maxx hosted an intimate holiday dinner party at Petit Ermitage in West Hollywood, California to celebrate the season of gifting and their variety of high-quality holiday gifting merchandise from various brands.

Benefit hosted a pre-holiday self-care day at Pause Wellness Studio in West Hollywood, California, where attendees received Benefit brow services, wellness treatments courtesy of Pause Studio, manicures by Olive & June, holiday gifting, green juices and more.

Levi’s® hosted a pre-holiday celebration at the Levi’s® Haus in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed jeans, food, drinks, gifting, and facials.

Sanctuary partnered with Project Glimmer for Sanctuary’s annual 12 Days of Giving Giveback program where the brand will donate 10% of the proceeds from online orders from December 1 through 12 with additional promotions.

CLD PR hosted their Holiday House winter wonderland gifting experience at The Reserve in Los Angeles, California, where attendees enjoyed holiday decorations, photo opportunities, seasonal food and drinks, and festive looks and products from That’s So Fetch, FAE, Pacsun, Half Magic Beauty, IMAGE Skincare, VI Peel, Kora Organics, Who Is Elijah and more.

Bollare hosted their winter wonderland themed Holiday Soirée in West Hollywood, California where winter collections from brands across the fashion, beauty and categories were on display as guests shopped, sipped champagne or hot cocoa from their make-your-own hot chocolate bar and more.

Kappa launched their 2023 US SKI & SNOWBOARD collection as part of their partnership with the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team, which features activewear versions of the official apparel worn by the athletes on the U.S. team, including ski jackets, ski pants, fleece sweaters, ultra-light down jackets, heat-sealed windproof, waterproof down jackets, cotton T-shirts, tracksuits, and accessories.

Vitamin A celebrated the launch of their Resort 2024 collection, LA DOLCE VITA, at Caster House for an Italian-inspired evening where attendees enjoyed light bites from Sophie's Table, custom embroidery by Large Lemonade, and a Spritz Bar featuring Amass, Saint Spritz and Mocktail Club.

Lu Goldie launched their On Your Mind collection filed with chrome frames and geometric shapes, including the new Iris and Eliana sunnies.

Olive & June launched their new Winter 2023 Collection inspired by the finishes and shades of festive ribbons and gift wrap, where a limited-edition gold bow ring is included with all purchases of the Winter Mani System.

MAISON.META, the world’s leading AI Studio, and REVOLVE collaborated to present collections from each of the three top AI Fashion Week winners to coincide with the highly anticipated AI Fashion Week Season 2, in partnership with PhotoVogue.

Nivedha Meyyappan

Rythm founder Alysha Malik hosted a talk at Soho House in New York City where attendees learned how to connect better with themselves and their partners through the brand's In Tune Couples Card Game and more.

Simone Ashley wore the DVF Dixon Jacket and DVF Dottie Skirt while posing on her instagram

Lack of Color launched a timeless collection called Rework filled with 6 of their best-selling hats including cowboy styles reimagined in a classic black, the retro-inspired Shore Bucket in a custom pink and red print, and Cove in a tan woven raffia.

L’Oréal Paris hosted a virtual event to showcase their new 2024 innovations hosted by the brand’s League of Experts including celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, celebrity makeup artists Allan Avendaño and Erica Taylor, and AVP of Scientific Communications, Balanda Atis.

ALOHA Collection celebrated the opening of their store in Newport Beach, California, with Duffy Electric Boat cruises and a shopping experience featuring live music, Hula dancers, Hawaiian floral bouquet-making, oyster shucking, and refreshments.

Luxury footwear brand Britt Netta unveiled its black and nude core styles on REVOLVE.com.

Equinox teamed up with Áwet Woldegebriel, founder of Áwet New York, for a 15-piece collaboration including the brand's original G. District hoodie in an exclusive chambray colorway, soft tees, outerwear featuring wool and cashmere, and a letterman jacket.

Thrive Causemetics teamed up with Marvel Studios’ The Marvels for a collaboration to introduce the exclusive The Marvels Thrive Causemetics Brilliant Eye Brightener™ Set, which includes three mini Brilliant Eye Brighteners™ in coveted shades, accompanied by an exclusive The Marvels | Thrive Causemetics makeup bag with proceeds going to to Girls Inc.

Nuuds launched cozy weather options for the winter including their Cozy Waffle Set, Cropped Crewneck, Wide Leg Sweatpant, Sweater Bodysuit, Knit Cardigan, Pajama Jogger Set and more.

Honey Birdette hosted an exclusive holiday suite a the 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate their new Holiday Collection, Mrs Claus Takes The Rings.

P.E.Nation launched the 2nd drop of their Snow collection, P.E Nation SNOW 23 DROP 2, which is consciously constructed to incorporate 100% recycled shell detailing and recycled 3MTM insulation, supreme windproof and 5k/10k waterproof outer layers with sleek salopettes.

Celebrity loved brand AKIRA celebrated their 21st birthday with a limited-edition capsule that dropped yesterday and an invite-only fashion show at Tao Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

Mary MacGill hosted a pop-up shop in New York City where attendees got an advanced look at her first-ever silver and unisex jewelry collection, Paulsen, as well as the brand’s new engagement and gold-filled collections, best-sellers, and more.

KIKO Milano launched a limited-edition holiday advent calendar for $100, which includes a Holiday Première Lip Balm, a High Pigment Eyeshadow, a Power Pro Nail Lacquer, an Eyelash Curler, a Everlasting Colour Precision Lip Liner, a Beauty Blender, a Maxi Mod Volume & Definition Mascara, and more.

1 Method Center released a campaign for fentanyl awareness, which included recovery options by Carrara Treatment Wellness and Spa.

Mammoth Film Festival is set to run from Thursday, Feb. 29 through Monday, March 4, in Mammoth, California.

Bloom Nutrition and Vita Coco hosted a Wellness Wonderland pop-up event to celebrate their co-merch partnership where guests experienced fun activities, interactive activations, and more.

Courtesy of Sweetfin

Fly by Jing launched a bowl with Sweetfin filled with grilled chicken, spicy garlic lemongrass ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, carrots, jalapeño, mint, black forbidden rice, and Fly by Jing’s new crunchy, umami-packed, savory, and spicy chili condiment, the Chengdu Crunch.

