Jennifer Lopez carried a Cult Gaia clutch while posing on Instagram.

Jimmy Fallon surprised Chris Rock and Mike Birbiglia with a stand-up set at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.

Kelly Rowland wore a Lack of Color hat while out in New York City.

Ryan Gosling wore a custom made Thrills Trucker Cap while out in Santa Barbara, California.

Hailey Bieber wore the Khy Faux Leather Strapless Mini Dress, Calzedonia Tights, and Otra sunglasses to celebrate the launch of Kylie Jenner’s new clothing line, Khy, in Santa Monica, California.

Gigi Hadid carried her cellphone with a String Ting wristlet while attending the Miu Miu afterparty during Paris Fashion Week.

Taylor Swift wore Daydreamer's Shania Twain Any Man of Mine OS Tee and the Still Here New York Dad Cap in khaki while out in New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian wore the Y/Project x Jean Paul Gaultier Ruffle knit dress from FWRD while posing on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore the Gypsy Top and Goi Bottoms both in Spritz by FAE SWIM while out in Santa Monica, California.

Katie Holmes wore Alo Yoga sweats while out and about in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a chic and simple dress from DVF while out in New York City. The model also wore Otra Backstreet sunglasses with sweatpants while out in New York City.

Shannon Nadj/Instagram

Shanina Shaik joined Hot Pilates founder and celebrity fitness instructor Shannon Nadj for a Hot Pilates workout class in West Hollywood, California.

Channing Tatum wore a custom-made road suit and Kenny Roberts Supertech R boots from Alpinestars at a private track event while posing on Instagram.

Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver launched their new JOJA activewear collection, The Classics by JOJA, filled with buttery soft fabrics.

Dixie D'Amelio wore the Still Here Subway jeans in Vintage Blue while posing on Instagram.

Aubrey Plaza wore the Banana Republic Aurora Mulberry Silk Shirt for Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Olivia Wilde wore Alo Yoga leggings to a workout class in Los Angeles, California.

Emma Chamberlain released her It's Giving Season holiday campaign with Levi's, where she shared Emma's Edit: The Gift Guide, filled with the Ribcage Bell, cozy sweaters, and more.



Caylee Cowan wore Ettika’s Dripping Pearl Delicate Drop Earrings in White Pearl while attending Vegan Fashion Week in Los Angeles, California.

Seth Green and Terrence Howard posed with celebrity stylist Joey Tierney at the launch of her new book, 23 Letters with Love, in Venice Beach, California.

Lucy Hale wore Scanlan Theodore’s Italian Pleat Front Trouser and Slim Fit Knit Sweater Top while posing on Instagram.

Jared Leto wore the Alpinestars 2023 Racer Hoen Pants while performing at the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas.

Dorinda Medley wore a Nadine Merabi set to Watch What Happens Live in New York City.

Adrian Martin

Kendall Jenner curated an edit selection of new dresses, sweaters, jackets, footwear and accessories from luxury retailer FWRD inspired by her recent trip to Paris, France.

Sharon Stone posed with Cheri Kaufman, co-founder of Kaufman Astoria Studios, at the National Women’s History Museum event at Casa Cruz in New York City.

Blake Lively wore the UGG x Opening Ceremony Tasman while out in New York City.

Alexandra Daddario enjoyed a gin and tonic at Rosevale Cocktail Room at CIVILIAN Hotel in New York City where she explored Carver Road Hospitality's Blue Room.

Meghan Markle wore a dress from Bleusalt while traveling to Atlanta, Georgia.

Jessie James Decker celebrated her new book, Just Eat, at Fresco by Scotto in New York City where she enjoyed grilled pizza, rigatoni bolognese, and homemade ravioli.

Carin celebrated the launch of his new song, Por La Familia, during Billboard’s Latin Music Week at a release event hosted by Cash App at the Magic 13 Brewery in Miami, Florida.

Betsey Johnson donated $1 for every purchase made from her website to Miley Cyrus' Happy Hippie Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness to help raise awareness, show support, and provide resources for prevention and treatment.

Kyle Dean Massey and Taylor Frey listed their home in Las Vegas, Nevada for $3.95 million with Avi Dan Goor of Douglas Elliman.

Naomi Biden wore a custom crinoline Cristina Ottaviano gown to the state dinner at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Jim Donnelly Photo

Dare Taylor opened the Drisha Closet show during L.A. Fashion Week in Los Angeles, California, where she stunned the crowd in a green gown and headdress.

Alyssa Amoroso, aka @Publyssity, hosted a launch party to celebrate her newest venture, Tea with Publyssity, in Los Angeles, California.

Isabel Alysa, founder of Dolce Glow, spray tanned Sofia Richie, Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez and more during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Kalani Hilliker made a guest appearance on Abby Lee Miller's podcast, Leave It On The Dance Floor.

Cailee Spaeny shined at the special screening Priscilla in Pro Lash’s Artist Series, crafted by makeup artist Loren Canby.

Holly Kingston launched a collaboration with Lu Goldie where each Lu Goldie purchase will equal one tree planted with the brand’s PLANT-A-TREE Program.

Linzy Luu enjoyed a Myers cocktail treatment with Drip IV Therapy’s optimized recovery, rehydration and rejuvenation vitamin-infused blend, to help with balance, well being, focus, and clarity with saline, Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12, C, B1, B2, Magnesium Chloride, and Calcium Gloconate, in Los Angeles, California.

Renude founder and creator of the Chagaccino, Brandon Mizrahie, celebrated the launch of Chaga Matcha with a yoga class led by celebrity yoga instructor and Alo Yoga Leader Matthew Reyes, followed by a tasting at Alo Yoga Studios in Beverly Hills, California.

Mona Kattan launched the KAYALI Oudgasm Collection filled with four scents including a Vanilla Oud, a Tobacco Oud, a Rose Oud, and a Café Oud.

Esther Bunny launched a collaboration with String Ting, featuring three wristlet phone straps in pink, cream, and lavender. The brand also launched their first range of hand-beaded frame chains.

Sami Miro celebrated the launch of the Sami Miro Vintage SS2024 Zero Waste collection with FWRD by hosting an intimate dinner hosted Paris, France. As part of the brand’s Zero Waste initiative, the collection features 10 styles including skirts, dresses, and matching sets, from upcycled excess inventory from REVOLVE-owned brands.

Carianne Older

Los Angeles based photographer, creative director & videographer Carianne Older hosted a Young Women Working in Entertainment panel moderated by Paulina Older at Soho House West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, where Emily Blair Marcus, Ash Simmons, and Dani Califorñia were panelists.

Beyoncé’s catsuit from Black Is King was on sale via auction for Make-A-Wish as part of Disney’s Create 100 celebration to honor the company’s 100-year anniversary.

Celebrity facialist Shani Darden teamed up Medical Aesthetic Provider Vanessa Lee of Los Angeles, California-based medspa, The Things We Do, to offer injections, chemical peels, microneedling, PRFM, and threads at Shani Darden’s Beverly Hills, California studio.

Noah Beck wore the Pascale Hat in blue by ÁWET New York while posing on Instagram. The brand opened their first brick-and-mortar store in New York City featuring an ever-evolving roster of BIPOC luxury designers.

Rumble co-founder Noah Nieman hosted a VIP boxing class to celebrate Rumble’s newest location in Burbank, California.

Christina Najjar aka Tinx attended the Silk Dream At Intimissimi Palazzo event to celebrate the reopening of their stunning Flagship Fifth Avenue Store in New York City.

Diane von Furstenberg hosted a luncheon to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Wrap Dress in New York City.

Peter Facinelli attendee the CaskX Whiskey Investment Specialists' Glen Grant 72 VIP Tasting event in Beverly Hills, California.

Olivia Culpo and Dr. Arash Moradzadeh hosted an event experience to unveil the new truBody body sculpting brand at Melrose Place in West Hollywood, California where attendees enjoyed truBody truFlex treatments on site as well as food, cocktails, and other activities.

India Love hosted a Halloween party with Boohoo and Galore Magazine in Hollywood, California.

Elsa Jean partnered with the Playboy Centerfold platform for Art Basel activations and a day of philanthropy and festivities.

Victoria Vdovina/@nenkovna.jpg

Elizabeth Pipko attended the Algemeiner Journal's annual J100 Gala in New York City to celebrate the 10th annual J100 list of people positively influencing Jewish life, including Helen Mirren, Ben Platt, and more.

Sergio Hudson collaborated with Oya Labs for his show in Los Angeles, California.

Taco Bell relinquished the Taco Tuesday trademark in all 50 states following the relinquishment of the trademark registration in New Jersey and to celebrate, Taco Bell Rewards Members in New Jersey can enjoy a free Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos on November 21 through the Taco Bell app.

REVOLVE announced the launch of FWRD Renew on REVOLVE.com, which allows customers to shop more responsibly through a curated selection of authentic secondhand designer bags and ready-to-wear clothing.

The Outset launched the Botanical Barrier Rescue Balm, a clean upgrade to the classic multipurpose balm made with 10 botanical oils.



Latin owned body care brand, Vavica, celebrated Hispanic Heritage month by hosting a workout session at Heated Room in Los Angeles, California, followed by light bites.

Australian brand, My Mum Made It, launched a new collection featuring the Balletcore trend with soft hues and well hugged silhouettes.

Balenciaga and Alpinestars debuted their partnership at the Balenciaga Summer 24 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

ESW Beauty expanded their retail presence entered into Barnes and Noble stores and 289 American Eagle stores.

Fenty Beauty launched their Shadowstix Longwear Eyeshadow Stick, a pigmented, blendable eyeshadow stick that defines every eye shape and flatters every skin tone, in a range of 8 matte and 8 shimmer shades.

POSSE launched their RESORT collection filled with wardrobe staples made for layering, playful silhouettes, fun textures, and textile print styles.

Nana Jacqueline launched their A Love Letter to London Fall/Winter collection filled with extravagant dresses, bold capes, royal gowns, divine coats, and more inspired by the gatherings and galas of royal affairs.

Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Candace Bushnell and Derek Warburton attended Fashion Group International's 39th Annual Night of Stars at The Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Krista Eichten, Licensed Esthetician and Sr. Vice President of Products and Services at Sanitas, launched the new Sanitas Skincare Collagen + Elastin Face Cream and Collagen + Elastin Eye Cream.

BIRKENSTOCK hosted three consumer BIRKENFIELD activations throughout New York City to celebrate going public, where attendees enjoyed foot massages, interactive games, performances, hot chocolate carts by Maman, German-Inspired beers from expert brewers at Other Half, and pretzels by Sigmund’s Pretzels, as they explored the brand's nearly 250-year heritage and expertise in foot health.

Motif Skincare launched their Power Brightening Bicelle Serum.

Nolé and Solawave hosted a self-care event where guests enjoyed blowouts by celebrity hairstylist Joseph Chase in West Hollywood, California.

goop celebrated their 15th anniversary in collaboration with Alto at Brentwood Country Mart in Brentwood, California, where attendees viewed goop and Alto’s art Cara and enjoyed complimentary goop products and exquisite floral arrangements.

Chamberlain Coffee and DEUX came together to launch Cinnamon Sugar Donut Holes with a cafe takeover La La Land Kind Cafe in Santa Monica, California, where guests enjoyed the new Donut Holes, custom beverages featuring Chamberlain Coffee’s signature coffee blends, and custom merch powered by Pietra.

Hero Cosmetics launched their new Mighty Patch Forehead patch made from high-quality, medical-grade hydrocolloid.

Sulwhasoo hosted an immersive morning of wellness at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed a journey of well-being with a morning movement class followed by a plant-based lunch and luxurious self-care spa moments to celebrate Sulwhasoo’s newest launches, First Care Activating Serum VI and Ultimate S Collection.

OYA Labs displayed their latest collection at the Imitation of Christ show which kicked off Los Angeles Fashion Week at The Hole Gallery in Los Angeles, California.

Prakti Beauty and Fable & Mane partnered to launch MahaMoment, a duo-set wellness ritual powered by Ayurvedic remedies that contains Prakti Beauty’s MahaMask™ and Fable & Mane’s MahaMane to plump the skin.

ALASTIN launched their TransFORM Body Treatment to help plump skin and promote collagen production.

ŌURA introduced a co-branded Rest and Recovery Kit with Equinox, featuring select finishes of the Gen 3 Oura Ring, an ŌURA x Equinox branded ring cover, charger, leather pouch, and a one-year Oura Membership, available at the Equinox Shop.

Visp is hosting Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales where they will offer 25% off 1 bottle, 30% off 2 bottles, and 35% off 3+ bottles from Thursday, Nov. 16 through Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Talentless launched the Nudes Collection filled with neutral sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees, cropped tanks, and accessories made for both men and women.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below:

RELATED CONTENT: