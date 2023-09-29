Mindy Kaling attended the Chain x Jack in the Box Crunchie Meal Launch at the Chain House in Los Angeles, California.

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover enjoyed a truBody sculpt session together at Skinney MedSpa in New York City.

Seth Rogen had dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills, California with his parents and wife, Lauren Miller, where they enjoyed the seafood tower, ribeyes, lobster mac and cheese and key lime pie.

Gigi Hadid carried her String Ting Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap while going on a stroll during Milan Fashion Week.



Renee Rapp wore the Bruer Coat by SIMON MILLER to the Victoria’s Secret World Tour 2023 Show in New York City.

Alexa Chung wore the green Margot Mary Jane flats from footwear and lifestyle brand VIVAIA during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Halle Berry wore The Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer Happiness Retreat Necklace, the Lise Top by L’Academie, and Ray-Ban Aviator Reverse sunglasses while out in New York City.



Kate Hudson shared her love for Typology Paris’ Vitamin C Radiance Serum on TikTok.

Carrie Underwood had dinner at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada, where she enjoyed chardonnay, tomato burrata salad, and Maine scallops.

Ashley Benson wore the Saint Valentine Jewellery Wabi Sabi Hoops, available for $155, on her Instagram Stories

Kaia Gerber attended a New York Fashion Week afterparty hosted by Offset, Richie Akiva, and Richie Romero at Hearsay in New York City, where guests enjoyed bites by Sushi by Bou.

Cardi B hosted an afterparty for the VMAs at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City.

Bethenny Frankel sampled Caviar Russe’s Osetra Caviar with one of the brand’s Mother of Pearl Caviar Spoons on TikTok.

Hailey Bieber rocked Calzedonia Tights as pants while out and about in Paris, France.

Janelle Monae wore Lele Sadoughi earrings while performing during her world tour.

Sofia Richie rocked Stuart Weitzman boots while out in New York City.

Olivia Wilde wore a midnight green set from Alo to the gym in Los Angeles, California.

Demi Moore wore the Playa Shirt and matching wide-leg Tallows Pants from Vitamin A while on vacation in Greece.

Jared Leto attended the GUIZIO New York Fashion Week afterparty, presented by QUAY and Don Julio, at the Public Hotel in New York City.

Vanessa Hudgens shimmered in a Sun Sparkle dress by Montce while posing on Instagram.

Gabrielle Union wore the Banana Republic Sublime Silk Tank for a lunch outing in New York City.

J Balvin was presented an art piece from Mr. Dripping at the NYLON Nights At Fashion Week party at Nebula in New York City.

Teyana Taylor enjoyed a girls night out at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Miley Cyrus started in Dolce Glow's new billboard campaign in Los Angeles, California.

Jenna Dewan shared her in-flight essentials, which included Pressed Juicery's Orange Turmeric Cold-Pressed Juice on Instagram.

Sofia Vergara wore a three piece set from Nadine Merabi while attending the Clooney Foundation for Justice event in New York City.

Katie Holmes wore bold green sweatpants from Alo Yoga while out in New York City.

Charli D'Amelio wore a Fall Winter 2023 Dress from Patou to the 2023 VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

DJ Pauly D took the stage at Strawberry Moon's Soleil Saturdays The Pool, presented by Casa Del Sol, at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Kelsea Ballerini wore Effy Rings and the Brea Heel by Black Suede Studio to the Michael Kors Spring 2024 runway show in Brooklyn, New York.

Salma Hayek wore a Camilla swimsuit while on vacation in Mexico.

Jessica Alba wore an alice + olivia dress to the 3rd Los Angeles Beverly Arts Icon Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills, California.

Charlize Theron rocked Stuart Weitzman Lowland Bold Boots while out in New York City.

Meghan Markle wore a Brilliant Earth 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Accented Leo Zodiac Necklace to the 2023 Invictus Games.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton partnered with NYX Professional Makeup to launch a 4-part TikTok series called Blind to Brows.

Lunay partnered with McCafé at Home for a new campaign in Miami, Florida to celebrate the sound of Latinx music and introduce New McCafé Café Styles of Latin America.

Emma Watson wore a Ralph Lauren look and carried The RL 888 Bag to the US Open in Queens, New York.

Scheana Shay wore a look from Club L London to Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour in Los Angeles, California.

Leon Bridges put on a show-stopping performance while celebrating Rebecca Minkoff’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week at Silver Lining Lounge within the Moxy in New York City.

Ellie Goulding joined Dream Day Foundation and Questscope, and Playing For Change Foundation, for the Grand Opening of the Zaatari Music and Arts Center in support of Syrian refugees.

Adriana Lima wore the Malone Souliers’ Maureen Pump at the Victoria's Secret World Tour 2023 event in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski wore an all-denim look and Dolce Vita heels while celebrating the launch of her AG collection during New York Fashion Week.

Dove Cameron accessorized with Simon G jewelry at the 2023 VMAs in Newark, New Jersey.

Kelly Rowland wore black Otra Drew sunglasses during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France.

Jason Tartick enjoyed dinner with friends at IXTA in New York City.

Eva Longoria hosted an event with Casa Del Sol at Rocco's Tacos in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Julianne Moore wore the Calzedonia 8 Denier Ultra Sheer Tights during New York Fashion Week.

Paris Hilton wore a pink Karen Millen dress while in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lucy Hale and Emile Hirsch starred in the film Inside Man directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, available to watch on iTunes and Amazon.

Sarah Hyland attended Christian Siriano's afterparty at The Ned Nomad by Richie Akiva and Candy Pop Twix treats, where guests sipped on espresso martinis from Kahlua and Absolut.

Halle Bailey wore a pink Cult Gaia top while posing on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel wore Calzedonia Opaque 150 Denier Tights in Eco Cotton during New York Fashion Week.

Marianne Fonseca hosted an intimate brunch, designed by celebrity party planner Amanda Orso, at Zero Bond during New York Fashion Week to celebrate the first anniversary of Fonseca's Gente body care line.

Taylor Swift wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap while out in New York City.

Selena Gomez wore EB Denim’s Cargo Pant and ALDO Baberiel loafers while at John F. Kennedy Airport in Queens, New York.

Kourtney Kardashian collaborated with boohoo for the second part of her limited-edition collection filled with 37 styles including accessories and ready-to-wear items with sizes ranging from 2-20 and prices ranging fromm $10-$70.

Emma Chamberlain launched her new collaboration with Levi’s, which draws creative inspiration from Emma’s favorite thrift store finds.

Jordyn Woods wore Otra Bria sunglasses in gold during New York Fashion Week.



Christina Aguilera wore Steve Madden PANTHER Gold Knee High Boots during New York Fashion Week.

Millie Bobby Brown wore an orange Spring Summer 2024 Patou outfit while out in New York City.

Sasha Pieterse celebrated the 5th national Lele Sadoughi store opening in the 12th South Shopping District of Nashville, Tennessee.

Cynthia Bailey starred as the cover of the the relaunch of Mr Warburton Magazine for their September issue.

Fabolous attended Diddy's Club Love VMA Afterparty at Richie Akiva's The Ned NoMad in New York City, where guests sipped on D'USSE and Deleon.

Matt Rife celebrated his birthday with French Montana at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Roby Yadegar proposed to Tanya Rad with a custom engagement ring from Brilliant Earth.

Lil Durk is set to visit Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts from Oct. 11-14 for the College and Career Readiness Cohort trip, where his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation will host 30 exceptional Black high school students from Chicago, Illinois for activities in business and community development.

Brandi Glanville and Dr. Amir Mirashi discussed female empowerment and his CERE tool on the reality star’s podcast, Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, in West Hollywood, California.

Flavor Flav celebrated Flo Rida’s birthday at LIV in Miami, Florida.

BTS and CASETiFY launched a tech accessory collaboration that brings back best sellers from their past five collections as well as brand new styles.

Dance Mom alum and entrepreneur Kalani Hilliker spoke at the BeautyCon HEALTHY SKIN IS A FLEX! panel alongside Sabrina Elba, Britni Ricard, and Sean Garrette in Los Angeles, California.

Celebrity facialist Shani Darden hosted a day of pampering at her studio in Beverly Hills, California to celebrate the launch of her Signature Nourishing Facial Mask, where guests enjoyed facial treatments, manicures by Nailing Hollywood, and treatments from The Things We Do founder Vanessa Lee.

Sami Miro wore a Sami Miro Vintage look to celebrate the launch of the brand's SS2024 Zero Waste capsule collection with FWRD in Paris, France.

Charly Jordan hosted a Matua Wines Endless Summer pool party at Skybar Mondrian in West Hollywood, California to celebrate the brand’s first-ever canned spritzer, where attendees enjoyed a custom glitter bar, permanent jewelry, luxury swimwear, and ear seeding.

Carlos Alcaraz posed with Rosanna Scotto after enjoying lunch at Fresco by Scotto in New York City.

Actress, singer, and model Dare Taylor raised $20,000 and provided over 40 jobs for WGA and SAG-AFTRA members to help produce and release the music video for her song, “Retail Therapy.”

Pressley announced the launch of her new collection with Jo + Jax.

Artist and former Shahs of Sunset star Sara Jeihooni promoted her new single, “In My Bag,” while on her Australian tour.

Toddy Smith executive produced, wrote, and starred in his latest comedy sketch, “Suck on Me," a parody of “Talk To Me," available to watch on YouTube now.

Photographer and creative Sammi Smith announced her training program partnership with XEELA Fitness.

Qveen Herby shared her love for Happy Mammoth supplements on social media.

Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly and celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the Kosas Undressed Eyeshadow Palette, filled with 8 shades in a creamy, long-wearing, talc-free formula.

Huda Kattan, founder and CEO of Huda Beauty, celebrated Huda Beauty’s 10-year anniversary and the Easy Bake and Snatch Pressed Brightening and Setting Powder at a prom-themed party at Citizen News aka Huda High in Los Angeles, California.

Beyoncé's backup dancers wore the Emerie Boot in black by AKIRA during her Los Angeles, California tour.

Derek Warburton received the Icon Award by Fashion Group International South Florida at The Rising Star Awards in Miami, Florida.

Taco Bell and DoorDash funded a $5 million Taco Tab to help cover a portion of taco fans’ orders across the country with the code TACOTAB for $5 any $15+ order from over 20,000 participating Mexican restaurants on Tuesday, Sept. 12. The restaurant also celebrated the return of Nacho Fries, but this time, with a new large size available. They will also launch their first vegan menu item, Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Epicuren launched their Skin Brightening Serum designed to effectively fade the appearance of pigment and unwanted discoloration while minimizing the formation of future pigmentation and age spot concerns.

Real estate agent and reality star Cami Lincowski attended the cheered on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

LoveShackFancy celebrated their 10-year anniversary by launching their first beauty product, three fragrances, Forever in Love, Moondance, and Boheme, with Sephora.

The FAE Swim x Playboy Spring/Summer 2024 collection was shown during New York Fashion Week at Canoe Studios in New York City.

Fashion designer Willy Chavarria visited the Pacsun flagship store in New York City to view his exclusive collection, Big Willy by Willy Chavarria.

Michael Costello and REVOLVE hosted a private dinner at Ambra in New York City to celebrate their exclusive new collection.

Celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec created an updated micro French manicure using Mia Secret nail polish for models at the STAUD S24 show during New York Fashion Week.

HigherDOSE serviced models at the alice + olivia New York Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 show with their Glow Serum, Red Light Neck Enhancer, and Red Light Face Mask.

Polite Society launched their lip-plumping oil gloss, B.I.G. MOUTH, exclusively at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com, which is clinically proven to show instant and long-term plumping and hydrating effects.

SUGARED + BRONZED hosted an exclusive grand opening event for their new Venice, California location, where guests enjoyed sugaring hair removal and spray tans.

Nana Jacqueline hosted a preview for their Autumn/Winter 2023 collection, A Love Letter to London, at their store in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed light bites and tea.

Producer Nitish Kannan was featured in the film Spaghetti, available to watch on Amazon.

Documentary series A Prisoners Path, produced by Lyle Howry, was released on Amazon.

Face Haus launched new sunscreens, The Defender, a sheer, daily defense hybrid with SPF 50 lotion, 10.5% zinc oxide, Vitamin E and Squalane, and The Protector, a non-nano zinc SPF 30 mineral sunscreen with 15% zinc oxide.

British designer Ashley Williams teamed up with Bluebella for a underwear and sleepwear collaboration featuring

custom prints of tattoo designs and kitschy kittens.

maison blanche held their exclusive afterparty for their 2024 Runway Collection at The Box in New York City.

Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared her love of the ELEMENT EIGHT O2 Niacinamide Eight Active Serum.

NJ Falk, managing partner of APL, co-founder, and Mentorpreneur® of The Forward Female, attended The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS on Sept. 21 in Beverly Hills, California.

ELEMENT EIGHT products were used at New York Fashion Week at the Prabal Gurung SS2024 Show and Sally LaPointe SS2024 Show.

Cocofloss launched their Cocoshine Whitening Toothpaste, filled with nano-hydroxyapatite (n-HA), in Delicious Mint and Lychee Breeze flavors.

Facile, loved by Mandy Moore, Busy Philipps, and more, celebrated the launch of their first-ever at home mask, The Buzz, an exfoliating acid mask that refreshes and reveals glowing, hydrated skin in just seven minutes, at their Melrose Place Boutique and Studio in West Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Fisher hosted the Jennifer Fisher Give’s Back Shopping Event in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month at the Jennifer Fisher store in Beverly Hills, California, where guests raised funds for pediatric brain tumor research foundation, Ian’s Friends Foundation.

O Positiv hosted a day of self-care for the launch of their latest innovative product, FLO Ovarian Support, at Pause Studio in West Hollywood, where guests enjoyed lymphatic drainage massages, contrast therapy, and IV drips.

French scent house Trudon and Creative Director Julien Pruvost hosted a cocktail reception to toast the brand’s 380th anniversary and newest addition to the Eau de Parfum collection, Vixi at TRUDON Melrose in West Hollywood, California.

Celebrity fitness trainer Tracy Anderson hosted a MYMODE Tour launch event at Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate her exclusive partnership with Pendry Hotels & Resorts, where clients can experience live, in-person MYMODE classes at all eight Pendry locations. The trainer also led an exclusive workout class in Studio City, California to celebrate BodyHealth’s launch at Erewhon Market.

Crown Affair founder Dianna Cohen hosted an evening of flower arranging and apertifs at the Ghia house in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate their award-winning hair perfume, The Signature Scent.

Àwet New York partnered with The Standard hotel group through Àwet New York's Brand Fellowship Program with RAISE fashion for an exclusive hoodie inspired by the classic Standard brand colors.

MELISSA collaborated with Hikaru Matsumura to launch a new and innovative bag, the MELISSA MOGU BAG + 52 BY HIKARUMATSUMURA, that features a reversible design and modular pattern in yellow, white, black, and pink.

Tweezerman launched a limited-edition collection where Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are featured on five classic tools in black and red designs.

ESW Beauty launched their Pumpkin Spice Oat Milk Calming Plant-Based Milk Mask formulated with pumpkin extract to reduce oil production, fight breakouts and soothe skin.

Live Conscious teamed up with the Sweet Laurel, founded by Claire Thomas & Laurel Gallucci, to create limited edition collagen-infused menu items featuring Live Conscious Beyond Collagen.

Nécessaire launched The Body Peel, a leave-on 12% acid body peel that helps treat and prevent keratosis pilaris, ingrown hairs, and discoloration.

Abel Honor New York dropped its newest capsule collection, Heirloom Horizons, featuring colorful statement belts.

Fanfix hosted its first annual pickleball charity tournament in Los Angeles, California, presented by Erewhon, Sauz, Bloom Nutrition, Alani Nutrition, and Skin Laundry.

The Jonas Brothers partnered with Friendly’s Restaurants for limited edition sundaes, which are available through Saturday, Dec. 9. Fans can also join the Friendly’s Fan Club to enter THE TOUR concert sweepstakes, where they will have a chance to win two tickets to the final tour stop in Brooklyn, New York, including airfare and hotel along with a coupon booklet good for a free Friendly’s Fribble a week for a year.

