When it comes to cult-favorite skincare brands that are loved by everyone from dermatologists and celebs to skincare buffs, beauty influencers and TikTok users alike, few boast quite as impressive of a following as Augustinus Bader — and it's no secret why.

Created by professor Augustinus Bader, the skincare label is celebrated globally for its rich lineup of skincare solutions that tap into biomedical techniques as a means to work with the skin's cells and repair signs of aging, discoloration and more.

Even with its already expansive selection of cult-favorite skincare products, Augustinus Bader has managed to expand on its offerings, yet again — now with its beloved anti-aging moisturizer available to shop in a delicate, lightweight formula that caters to even the most sensitive skin types.

Formulated with sustainably-sourced, high potency botanicals and bio-engineered clean actives, The Light Cream is a mattifying moisturizer that works to "hydrate, balance, renew, and protect" the skin, all while reducing excess oils, according to the website. Given the massive popularity of Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream, we have a hunch this formula will sell out just as quick, too.

With a celebrity fan base that boasts some of Hollywood's biggest stars — including Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Dakota Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Sandra Oh, among many others — Augustinus Bader is proving to be the skincare brand worth incorporating into your beauty routine.

Looking for more celeb-approved skincare to tap into this summer?

