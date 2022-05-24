Beauty experts and A-list celebs alike sing at the altar of Augustinus Bader, and it's no wonder. Backed by 30 years of stem cell research and innovation, the brand's transformative products, created by biomedical scientist and physician Prof. Bader, have garnered a cult following, including the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Margot Robbie. For a limited time, the rarely discounted luxury skincare products are currently on sale.

Right now, you can save 20% on the Augustinus Bader Rich Cream at Violet Grey's Spring Sale. If you're new to Augustinus Bader and are unsure of where to start, we recommend starting with The Rich Cream — an upgraded version of the multi award-winning The Cream. Using clean technology, the daily moisturizer hydrates deeply using natural ingredients (like all Augustinus Bader products) to create "an optimal environment for cellular renewal," according to the website, to give you your smoothest, most youthful-looking skin yet.

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Violet Grey Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients soak into your skin which has been optimized for skin cell renewal. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $280 $224 Buy Now

Existing fans of the brand will be excited to see that among the other discounted products are their signature Body Cream, The Essence and much, much more. But you're going to want to shop quickly because Violet Grey's sale only lasts until Monday, May 30 and favorite products are already starting to sell out.

Shop all the best Augustinus Bader deals at Violet Grey below.

The Body Cream Violet Grey The Body Cream The non-greasy, fast-absorbing body moisturizer features the same innovative technology found in the brand's cult-favorite face creams for smooth, firm, and glowing skin. $180 $144 Buy Now

The Cream Violet Grey The Cream The light, hydrating moisturizer powered by patented TFC8 is clinically shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. $280 $224 Buy Now

The Ultimate Soothing Cream Violet Grey The Ultimate Soothing Cream This innovative, dense, luxurious formula utilizes Augustinus Bader's proprietary TFC8 and a unique blend of antioxidants, vitamins, and deeply moisturizing oils to treat the root cause of dryness and irritation — instantly calming and hydrating the skin while acting as a powerful long-term treatment. $280 $224 Buy Now

The Cleansing Balm Violet Grey The Cleansing Balm The Cleansing Balm is a unique cleanser that melts into a luxurious milky cleanser, which clears away impurities and stubborn makeup and leaves behind clean and nourished skin. Unlike many cleansers which use drying ingredients, this patented balm uses purifying, gentle botanicals, essential fatty acids, minerals, and antioxidants so you can help your skin with every wash. $74 $59 Buy Now

The Essence Exfoliating Toner Violet Grey The Essence Exfoliating Toner Exfoliate, tone and hydrate skin simultaneously with this multitasking and fast-acting product that promises revitalized and rejuvenated skin after every use. The three-in-one formula uses high potency ingredients so you can streamline your skincare routine. Use after daily cleansing and see the results for yourself. $90 $72 Buy Now

