It's no secret: Laura Dern is a big True Botanicals fan. So much so, that the Academy Award-winning actress even revealed in a recent interview that she relied on the clean skincare brand to help craft her makeup-free look in Jurassic World: Dominion — and all for the sake of character authenticity, no less.

In Jurassic World: Dominion, the 55-year-old reprises her role as the iconic Dr. Ellie Sattler — a bold and brilliant paleobotanist who, much like Dern, takes deep pride in doing her work well.

And in an interview with Vanity Fair, the actress revealed to the publication that she actually opted to not wear makeup in the final installment of the Jurassic World series to honor the realness of her character, saying: "She’s not some sexy-scientist trope. I didn’t wear makeup in this movie. She’s real. She’s divorced, but loving life, and independent. She’s raised kids. And she’s at the height of her career, and she’s using it as service to the world."

Despite her makeup-free stance, Dern did still manage to boast an inimitable glow in the film — all with the help of her go-to, anti-aging skincare brand, True Botanicals. The actress has been a True Botanicals ambassador since 2019, frequently starring in the brand's campaigns and acting as a vocal advocate for the beauty label's sustainable, botanical-rich solutions (also loved by celebs like Olivia Wilde and Brooke Shields).

Whether it's getting ready on set or creating a naturally radiant look for all-day coverage — even while wrangling in dinosaurs (talk about a beauty testimony!) — True Botanicals anti-aging products have proven to be an essential in Dern's skincare routine, from the big screen and beyond.

Shop Laura Dern's go-to, anti-aging skincare products from True Botanicals below. Plus, browse the best anti-aging skincare on Amazon, and check out the facial treatment tool loved by skincare gurus and celebs alike — including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

