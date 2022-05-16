When it comes to finding fresh, fashion inspiration ahead of a new season, browsing the latest styles worn by our favorite celebrities is arguably a great place to start.

From the feeds of TikTok and Instagram to the beaches of Los Angeles, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have already gotten a head start on tapping into this summer's biggest, predicted trends — and Hailey Bieber's tie-dye bikini style is full-proof of it.

Back in January, Bieber took to Instagram to share oceanside snapshots of her tropical, tie-dye bikini that's equal parts sporty and trendy. The euphoric swimsuit features a stringy triangle top ($80) and matching low-rise bottoms ($70), both of which boast a tie-dye, rainbow-hued design that looks like it's straight out of the '70s.

Relaxed, hippy-friendly fashion has emerged as one of the season's go-to fads — with everything from floral patterns and tracksuits having a major moment. Now, you can tap into the essence of the '70s too with this Hailey Bieber-approved bikini — and score the swimsuit set for just $100 with the promo code ECOSET.

GET THE LOOK:

Bieber, of course, has sported a plethora of other summer-ready bikinis — including this sleek Gooseberry Intimates style which offers a more simple and minimalistic flair.

Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Looking for more swimwear inspiration for summer 2022? Check out the best celeb-approved swimsuits worn by stars like Emma Roberts and Emma Chamberlain. Plus, browse trending styles from Gigi Hadid's new Frankies Bikinis collection.

RELATED CONTENT:

This One-Piece Swimsuit Under $30 Is the No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Emma Chamberlain's PacSun Spring Swimwear Collaboration Is 15% Off

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $40