Hailey Bieber Just Nailed One of Summer's Hottest Trends With This Tie-Dye Bikini

By Kyley Warren‍
When it comes to finding fresh, fashion inspiration ahead of a new season, browsing the latest styles worn by our favorite celebrities is arguably a great place to start.

From the feeds of TikTok and Instagram to the beaches of Los Angeles, some of Hollywood's biggest stars have already gotten a head start on tapping into this summer's biggest, predicted trends — and Hailey Bieber's tie-dye bikini style is full-proof of it.

Back in January, Bieber took to Instagram to share oceanside snapshots of her tropical, tie-dye bikini that's equal parts sporty and trendy. The euphoric swimsuit features a stringy triangle top ($80) and matching low-rise bottoms ($70), both of which boast a tie-dye, rainbow-hued design that looks like it's straight out of the '70s.

Relaxed, hippy-friendly fashion has emerged as one of the season's go-to fads — with everything from floral patterns and tracksuits having a major moment. Now, you can tap into the essence of the '70s too with this Hailey Bieber-approved bikini — and score the swimsuit set for just $100 with the promo code ECOSET.

Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C
Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo

A fun, printed triangle bikini with thin straps. 

$80
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo

Hailey paired the top with this matching side-tie bikini bottom. 

$70

Bieber, of course, has sported a plethora of other summer-ready bikinis — including this sleek Gooseberry Intimates style which offers a more simple and minimalistic flair.

Hailey Bieber Gooseberry Intimates
Instagram

Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini
Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini
Gooseberry
Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini

The sexy bikini style is available in six colors.

$45

Looking for more swimwear inspiration for summer 2022? Check out the best celeb-approved swimsuits worn by stars like Emma Roberts and Emma Chamberlain. Plus, browse trending styles from Gigi Hadid's new Frankies Bikinis collection.

