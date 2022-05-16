Shopping

9 Swimsuits Worn by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars

By ETonline Staff
Frankies Bikinis

Looking for a new swimsuit this summer? Just look to your favorite celebs for style inspiration. Stars love to go all out for a chic, trendy vacation look. Whether a bikini is your go-to swimwear or a one-piece is more your style, ET has gathered the cutest swimsuits celebs have worn that you can shop right now. 

From cottagecore-inspired separates from Gigi Hadid's new collection for Frankies Bikinis to Hailey Bieber's classic white bikini, the selection is filled with celeb-approved swimsuits in a variety of styles and colors. 

Shop the best celebrity swimsuits below. 

Gigi Hadid

The model teamed up with celebrity-favorite Frankies Bikinis to co-design a stunning countryside-inspired collection of swimwear. 

GET THE LOOK:

Frankies Bikinis x Gigi Hadid Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis x Gigi Hadid Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis x Gigi Hadid Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Score the dreamy white-and-blue one-piece swimsuit, featuring romantic details and a cottagecore-inspired print. 

$185

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off the new sparkly swimsuits from her Good American fashion line. 

GET THE LOOK:

Good American Sparkle Demi Top
Good American Sparkle Demi Top
Good American
Good American Sparkle Demi Top

Khloe wore this sparkly demi bra-style bikini top from her line, Good American. 

$70
Good American Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom
Good American Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom
Good American
Good American Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom

Style the top with the matching cheeky bottom. 

$55

Emma Roberts 

Pink seems to be the theme for summer 2022! The actress got some reading in while sunbathing in a vintage-inspired ribbed bikini set from Solid & Striped. 

GET THE LOOK:

Solid & Striped The Annie Top in Solid Rib Orchid
Solid & Striped The Annie Top in Solid Rib Orchid
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Annie Top in Solid Rib Orchid

We love the rich orchid pink hue of this ribbed bikini top. 

$94$66
Solid & Striped The Annie Bottom in Solid Rib Orchid
Solid & Striped The Annie Bottom in Solid Rib Orchid
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Annie Bottom in Solid Rib Orchid

Complete the retro-inspired look with these high-waist bottoms with belt and button details. 

$94$66

Hailey Bieber

The model rocked a printed tie-dye bikini from celeb-loved brand, Tropic of C, while on vacation in Hawaii. 

GET THE LOOK:

Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C
Tropic of C Equator Top in Mystic Parallelo

A fun, printed triangle bikini with thin straps. 

$80
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo
Tropic of C
Tropic of C Praia Bottom in Mystic Parallelo

Hailey paired the top with this matching side-tie bikini bottom. 

$70

The star has also donned a sleek, clean bikini fit from Gooseberry Intimates and took to Instagram to share snaps of her super sexy (and summer-ready) swimsuit style.

Hailey Bieber Gooseberry Intimates
Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini
Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini
Gooseberry
Gooseberry So Chic Triangle Bikini

The sexy bikini style is available in six colors.

$45

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTube star styled PacSun's swimwear collection and it's a must-see. 

GET THE LOOK:

LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Tank Bikini Top

Sizzle in this adjustable scoop-neck bikini top, made in ultra-comfy scrunch fabric.

$30$15
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom
PacSun
LA Hearts by PacSun Red Tulip Binded Bikini Bottom

Show off some leg in this matching red bottom, which features thin side straps and cheeky rear coverage.

$27$13

Demi Moore

The actress and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in a campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Andie The Amalfi
Andie The Amalfi
Andie
Andie The Amalfi

The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage. 

$95

Ashley Graham

The model looked so chic and happy as an expecting mama, rocking one of the colorful, tie dye swimsuit pieces from Dippin' Daisy's.

Ashley Graham Dippin' Daisy's
Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Dippin' Daisy's Festival Top
Dippin' Daisy's Festival Top
Dippin' Daisy's
Dippin' Daisy's Festival Top

Embrace your free spirit and tap into the colors of summer in this Candy Tie Dye bikini top.

$46$14

Sofia Richie

The model's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18. 

Sofia Richie Instagram
Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

SOLY HUX Frill Trim Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini
SOLY HUX Frill Trim Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini
Amazon
SOLY HUX Frill Trim Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini
$18

