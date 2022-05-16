9 Swimsuits Worn by Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and More Stars

Looking for a new swimsuit this summer? Just look to your favorite celebs for style inspiration. Stars love to go all out for a chic, trendy vacation look. Whether a bikini is your go-to swimwear or a one-piece is more your style, ET has gathered the cutest swimsuits celebs have worn that you can shop right now.

From cottagecore-inspired separates from Gigi Hadid's new collection for Frankies Bikinis to Hailey Bieber's classic white bikini, the selection is filled with celeb-approved swimsuits in a variety of styles and colors.

Shop the best celebrity swimsuits below.

Gigi Hadid

The model teamed up with celebrity-favorite Frankies Bikinis to co-design a stunning countryside-inspired collection of swimwear.

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off the new sparkly swimsuits from her Good American fashion line.

Emma Roberts

Pink seems to be the theme for summer 2022! The actress got some reading in while sunbathing in a vintage-inspired ribbed bikini set from Solid & Striped.

Hailey Bieber

The model rocked a printed tie-dye bikini from celeb-loved brand, Tropic of C, while on vacation in Hawaii.

The star has also donned a sleek, clean bikini fit from Gooseberry Intimates and took to Instagram to share snaps of her super sexy (and summer-ready) swimsuit style.

Instagram

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTube star styled PacSun's swimwear collection and it's a must-see.

Demi Moore

The actress and her daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis stunned as models in a campaign for Andie Swim. We're loving the brand's signature one-piece.

Andie The Amalfi Andie Andie The Amalfi The Amalfi one-piece is an instant classic. The brand's signature maillot has a scoop neck, adjustable spaghetti straps and medium coverage. $95 Buy Now

Ashley Graham

The model looked so chic and happy as an expecting mama, rocking one of the colorful, tie dye swimsuit pieces from Dippin' Daisy's.

Instagram

Sofia Richie

The model's orange zebra print bikini from TRIANGL is so fun! But, if you're looking for something more affordable we found a dupe on Amazon that starts at $18.

Instagram

