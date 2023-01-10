Shopping

The Best Amazon Deals on Bakeware, Cookware and Kitchen Essentials to Help Meal Prep This Winter

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

With the New Year comes more thought into how you want to improve your meals and cooking for the year. Whether that means cooking more meals at home, attempting to bake more, or simplifying your time in the kitchen by trying a meal kit. Luckily for you, we have some great ideas and great deals to refresh your kitchen essentials this winter. To help you dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware you'll want to use over and over again with Amazon's New Year Sale

You can get big savings on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, food dehydrators, pots and pans, stand mixers, blenders, air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon deals include kitchen items from top brands like KitchenAid, Le Creuset, All-Clad, Ninja, and Lodge. 

Below, shop the best deals on bakeware, cookware, and small appliances to help you meal prep this winter. 

Bakeware and Cookware Deals

Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart
Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 7.5-Quart

This versatile piece of cookware can be used on the stovetop or in the oven at up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. 

$168$100
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set
Amazon
OXO Good Grips 15-Piece Everyday Kitchen Utensil Set

If you've been wanting to upgrade your kitchen utensils, this set from OXO has everything you need in a kitchen plus more such as a swivel peeler, an ice cream scoop, and a meat tenderizer. 

$140$111
T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set
T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon
T-fal Signature Nonstick Cookware Set

The dishwasher-safe T-fal cookware set includes a 7" fry pan, an 11" fry pan, 1 and 2-quart sauce pans with lids, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid, a 10" griddle, and a spoon, ladle, and a slotted spatula. The handles on all the items are ergonomic and heat-resistant.

$89$79
WITH COUPON
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

This Nordic Ware set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll and a half sheet. These baking sheets are known for their durability and even browning.

$52$35
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set
Amazon
All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan Set

For only $70, you get two durable All-Clad frying pans — an 8-inch and a 10-inch option. They are compatible with all cooktops, including induction. 

 

$110$70
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set
Amazon
Rachael Ray Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set

This 10-piece bakeware set — a Rachael Ray gem among Rachael Ray gems — includes essentials like cookie pans, round cake pans, cake pans, loaf pans and a cupcake pan.

$110$80
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven with Lid, 8 Quart
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Oval Dutch Oven

With the help of our trusty dutch oven, this year we'll be doing everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

$445$405

Small Kitchen Appliance Deals

Septree Food Dehydrator
Septree Food Dehydrator
Amazon
Septree Food Dehydrator

A food dehydrator is a kitchen appliance you never knew you needed. Make your own healthy snacks like beef jerky, fruit leathers, and even dog treats for your furry companion. 

$146$80
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Ninja 8-Quart Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

If you've never tried a Ninja kitchen appliance, this one will blow your mind. Even if you buy it just for the air fryer function, it will pay for itself in just a few months. 

$250$220
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make meal prepping a breeze with this top-rated Ninja Air Fryer.

$130$90
Mueller Electric Hand Mixer
Mueller Electric Hand Mixer
Amazon
Mueller Electric Hand Mixer

If you don't have counter space for a tilt-head stand mixer, this hand mixer is a space-saving alternative.

$35$30
WITH COUPON
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This useful hand blender comes with a whisk and milk frother attachments. 

$35$33
WITH COUPON
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

With over 50,000 reviews, this chopper will cut all of your vegetables in seconds and it's perfect for meal prepping. 

$40$30
WITH COUPON
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper
Amazon
KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

You will be able to quickly chop, mix and puree with this compact KitchenAid food chopper.

$60$55
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve.

$30$20
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

If you love cooking and baking and don't already have a digital kitchen scale, this will change your life. 

$25$15
Sondiko Butane Torch
Sondiko Butane Torch
Amazon
Sondiko Butane Torch

If you love making crème brûlée, you might want to snag this kitchen torch while it's on sale.

$30$20
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle has a sleek, straight-forward design and built to serve you for the future.

$36$25
WITH COUPON

