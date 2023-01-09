Le Creuset is a dream to browse through for the kitchen obsessed. The French home brand was the first to pioneer colorful enameled cast iron cookware and has been crafting its famous Dutch ovens since 1925. Finding Le Creuset on sale isn't always easy, making the Winter Savings Event the perfect time to shop for everything you need to start whipping up your favorite recipes this year. For a limited time, the Le Creuset winter sale is offering up to 50% off Dutch ovens, classic skillets, cookware sets, and more.

Shop the Le Creuset Sale

Now that winter is in full swing, we're ready to whip up delicious recipes and fully embrace the cozy season. Indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike, Le Creuset's Classic Round Dutch Oven is currently on sale in eight different hues — from flaming red-orange to soothing ocean blues and every color in between. Heavy-duty and chip resistant, Le Creuset's cookware is built to last for generations with the proper care.

Classic Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more. $295 $187 Shop Now

Just in time to start 2023 with a kitchen upgrade, you can save on everything from Le Creuset's signature sets, bakeware, and saucepans, to charming accessories like mugs, salt and pepper mills, and colorful serving dishes. Not only are these Le Creuset sale finds going to become the stars of your kitchen, but you can also get them for a major discount right now.

Shop the entire Le Creuset sale, or check out the ten pieces we can't wait to add to our cookware collection below.

5-Piece Signature Set Le Creuset 5-Piece Signature Set The 5-piece Signature cookware set features Le Creuset's best selling enameled cast iron pots and pans, including the iconic Dutch oven and highly-rated signature skillet. Whether just starting to build your Le Creuset collection or adding to an existing collection, this set is the perfect place to start. $820 $575 Shop Now

Classic Skillet Le Creuset Classic Skillet The enameled cast iron Classic Skillet is a versatile kitchen essential for searing, sauteing, stir-frying and more. The interior surface is finished with a black satin enamel that eliminates the need for the traditional seasoning and maintenance of raw cast iron. $175 $120 Shop Now

Cast Iron Mini Cocotte Le Creuset Cast Iron Mini Cocotte The Mini Cocotte is a versatile and convenient solution for both preparation and serving, offering all the benefits of durable enameled cast iron in a compact, stylish design. $95 $55 Shop Now

Square Cocotte with Lid Le Creuset Square Cocotte with Lid Ideal for roasting meats and vegetables, baking casseroles, one-pot meals and even desserts, the enameled cast iron Square Cocotte with Lid has wide loop handles that make it easy to transport from stove to oven to table. $340 $200 Shop Now

Square Grill Le Creuset Square Grill No grill, no problem — you can still whip up steaks, skewers, and more on this cast iron stovetop grill. $175 $100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 60% on Furniture and Decor at West Elm's Big Savings Event

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop Right Now: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Storage to Get More Organized This Year

A Paris Hilton Cookware Line on Amazon? Now That's Hot

The Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line Drops New Appliances and Cookware Set

12 Internet-Famous Home Products to Shop from Amazon's Secret Section