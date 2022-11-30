Everyone knows that Paris Hilton — media personality, Stars Are Blind singer, inventor of "sliving" — has an enviable lifestyle. So when we heard she was collaborating on a houseware collection with Amazon, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The American princess now has a line of adorable and affordable cookware, drinkware, bakeware, and more to help you slive your best life.

Shop Paris Hilton's Housewares

Just in time for holiday gifting season — hint, hint —Paris' Amazon collection has everything you need to infuse your home with a touch of fabulous. We're talking bubblegum-pink pots and pans, bedazzled wine glasses, a mini fridge, color-changing teapot and so much more.

Not only are these products adorable, but they're also incredibly practical. The drinkware is made of stainless steel with double-walled insulation to keep your bevvies cold, the temperature-adjustable mini fridge is complete with a mirrored ring light door, and the cookware is dishwasher-safe with multi-layer nonstick coating.

Whether you or a loved one are huge Paris Hilton fans or simply need to stop living the simple life, this collab will help you channel your inner heiress. Below, the entire collection is available to shop on Amazon — now that's hot.

