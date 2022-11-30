Shopping

Cook Like an Icon With Paris Hilton's Affordable Homeware Line: Shop Cookware, Wine Tumblers and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Everyone knows that Paris Hilton — media personality, Stars Are Blind singer, inventor of "sliving" — has an enviable lifestyle. So when we heard she was collaborating on a houseware collection with Amazon, we knew we had to get our hands on it. The American princess now has a line of adorable and affordable cookware, drinkware, bakeware, and more to help you slive your best life.

Just in time for holiday gifting season — hint, hint —Paris' Amazon collection has everything you need to infuse your home with a touch of fabulous. We're talking bubblegum-pink pots and pans, bedazzled wine glasses, a mini fridge, color-changing teapot and so much more.

Not only are these products adorable, but they're also incredibly practical. The drinkware is made of stainless steel with double-walled insulation to keep your bevvies cold, the temperature-adjustable mini fridge is complete with a mirrored ring light door, and the cookware is dishwasher-safe with multi-layer nonstick coating.

Whether you or a loved one are huge Paris Hilton fans or simply need to stop living the simple life, this collab will help you channel your inner heiress. Below, the entire collection is available to shop on Amazon — now that's hot.

Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Paris Hilton Iconic Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Whip up your favorite meals in style with this 10-piece nonstick cooking set, complete with a fry pan, sauce pan with lid, saute pan with lid, stock pot with lid and felt counter protectors in your choice of pink, cream, black and light or dark grey.

$130
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Wine Tumbler
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Wine Tumbler
Amazon
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Wine Tumbler

Even if you're drinking two buck chuck, it will feel extra glamorous sipped out of this rhinestone-bedazzled insulated wine glass.

$30
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle
Amazon
Paris Hilton Whistling Stovetop Tea Kettle

Here's the tea: this stainless steel tea kettle is adorned with Paris' iconic catchphrase that turns from black to pink when heated.

$30
Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set
Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set
Amazon
Paris Hilton Charcuterie Board and Serving Set

Show your love for a good cheeseboard with this heart-shaped charcuterie set.

$30
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet
Amazon
Paris Hilton Cookie Decorating Set with Nonstick Cookie Baking Sheet

Treat your favorite baker to arguably the most adorable cookie-decorating set, including a cookie sheet, cookie cutters, spatula, piping bag, decorating tips and serving doilies.

$25
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge
Amazon
Paris Hilton Mini Refrigerator and Personal Beauty Fridge

Use this mini fridge to keep your favorite snacks and bevvies cold or warm, or get glowing skin like Paris by storing your skincare products. You can control the temperature of this mini fridge plus check yourself out with its mirrored door and dimmable LED light.

$60
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop
Amazon
Paris Hilton French Press Coffee Maker With Heart Shaped Measuring Scoop

Pour yourself the perfect cup of coffee with this lovely heart-themed French press and coffee spoon set. 

$35
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Cookware Set with Tempered Glass Lids
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Cookware Set with Tempered Glass Lids
Amazon
Paris Hilton Epic Nonstick Cookware Set with Tempered Glass Lids

The Epic collection features tempered glass lids to let you see your food while it cooks.

$100
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw
Amazon
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Tumbler With Lid And Straw

Keep your water or cocktails ice-cold, even when sipping poolside, with this stainless steel tumbler.

$35
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board Set
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board Set
Amazon
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board Set

A glamorous gold edge and heart cutout takes your basic bamboo cutting board up a few notches.

$30
Paris Hilton Kitchen Set Tool Crock with Silicone Cooking Utensils
Paris Hilton Kitchen Set Tool Crock with Silicone Cooking Utensils
Amazon
Paris Hilton Kitchen Set Tool Crock with Silicone Cooking Utensils

Matching sets aren't just for your wardrobe. This stylish utensil kit includes a spatula, solid spoon, slotted turner, tongs, stainless steel ladle, wire whisk and tool crock.

$35
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap
Amazon
Paris Hilton Diamond Bling Water Bottle With Lid And Removable Carrying Strap

This rhinestone-covered water bottle is so fabulous, it basically doubles as a purse if all you need to carry is liquid. (We're not judging!) 

$40
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set
Amazon
Paris Hilton Reversible Bamboo Cutting Board and Cutlery Set

Be a boss babe in the kitchen with this baby pink knife and cutting board set.

$30
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit
Amazon
Paris Hilton Breakable Chocolate Heart Kit

Be a heartbreaker in the best way using Paris' candy-making kit to make some seriously adorable treats.

$20

